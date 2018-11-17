Home of the Week: In Encino, a gold standard in modern nesting

In Encino, which has become a hotbed for lavish developments, this newly minted showplace ups the ante with an 11,000-square-foot footprint packed full of amenities.
Beyond a vaulted entry, the glittering two-story includes amenities such as a media room with a candy wall, two-way fireplaces and multiple indoor and outdoor bars. Nine bedrooms, which increase in size from one to the next, bring to mind a luxurious matryoshka doll.
The details
Location: 4111 Valley Meadow Road, Encino, 91436
Asking price: $8,998,725
Built: 2018
Living area: 11,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 10.75 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.54 acres
Features: Vaulted ceilings; marble, stone and wood finishes; modern fixtures; pocketing glass doors; grand foyer; chef’s kitchen with two islands; media room with candy wall; elevator; guesthouse; 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck; three-car garage with lift; zero-edge swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 91436 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.499 million, a 3.1% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Dennis Chernov; Keller Williams Realty; (818) 432-1524
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.