Television legend Norman Lear reboots and lists again in Brentwood

Don’t call it a rerun. Celebrated television producer Norman Lear and his wife, Lyn, have relisted their estate in Brentwood for $39.95 million, or about $15 million less than the original listing.

The property originally came on the market last year at $55 million, but with additional acreage and a three-bedroom house that is not included with the new offering.

Crowning an eight-plus-acre knoll, the Lears’ longtime home includes his home office and an often-used screening room. An entry hall, a two-story library, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and four powder rooms also lie within approximately 14,000 square feet of living space.

The knoll-top estate in Brentwood centers on a main house with seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms in approximately 14,000 square feet of space. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

There are also a pair of guesthouses, office facilities, security offices, a tennis court and a gym. A large covered patio opens to a swimming pool and spa. The garage can accommodate up to 35 cars.

Views take in the cityscape, mountains and ocean.

The property previously changed hands in 1988 for $6.5 million, records show.

The 94-year-old Lear won multiple Emmy Awards for the groundbreaking sitcom “All in the Family” and has scores of credits, including “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Good Times.”

Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, are the co-listing agents.

Their new off-season destination

As their wedding day approaches, it appears Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have settled on a marital home — at least, during the off-season. The model-actress and professional baseball player recently paid $5.25 million for an estate behind gates in Beverly Crest.

With the purchase, Upton and Verlander join an ownership chain that reads like a who’s who of stars. Among past residents is saxophonist Kenny G, who sold the house in 1998 to tennis great Pete Sampras for $2.5 million. Movie producer Jon Peters, actress Kate Jackson of “Charlie’s Angels” fame and television producer-director William Asher are other former owners.

The tennis court estate behind gates in Beverly Crest was previously owned by tennis legend Pete Sampras and, before him, saxophinist Kenny G. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

The estate, built in 1976, centers on a remodeled traditional-style home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The living space of 5,706 square feet features vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a great room with a fireplace. An updated kitchen opens to a family room with a wet bar.

Outdoors, a sunken tennis court built for Sampras sits below the main house. The estate also includes a swimming pool, lawns, mature trees and a guesthouse.

Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, and Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker shared the listing. Susan Smith, also of Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyers.

Upton, 24, is known for her appearances on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The film comedies “Tower Heist” (2011) and “The Other Woman” (2014) are among her acting credits.

Verlander, 33, won the American League Cy Young award in 2011. A six-time all-star, he has 173 wins across a dozen seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

An end to her Hollywood Hills scene

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler of “The Sopranos” fame has closed the book on her home in Hollywood Hills West, selling the two-story for $2.025 million, or $25,000 shy of her asking price.

The contemporary house, built in 1936, sits behind hedges and fences and is entered through a front courtyard.

The roughly 2,200 square feet of interior space includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen and a media room. The master suite has an updated bathroom topped with skylights for a total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The two-story home in Hollywood Hills West has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in nearly 2,200 square feet of space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

French doors extend the living space outside, where mature landscaping surrounds a swimming pool and spa. A slab concrete patio with a built-in bar fills out the setting.

Cameron Christensen of Keller Williams had the listing and also represented the buyer.

Sigler, 35, shared a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as Meadow Soprano in “The Sopranos.” Among her other credits are the series “Entourage,” “Ugly Betty” and “Guys With Kids.” This year, she appeared in the film comedy “Loserville.”

Tuning into TV nostalgia

Talk about coming full circle. The row house used to portray the front of the Tanner family residence in “Full House” sold to the creator of that series, Jeff Franklin, for about $4 million.

His plans for the San Francisco home include using it for filming — the interiors will be restored to their sitcom vintage and preserved for fans.

The San Francisco house used in the show "Full House" sold to show creator Jeff Franklin. (redfin.com) (redfin.com)

But the Victorian has a larger place in San Francisco housing history than the family-oriented late-’80s sitcom. The three-story Italianate home was built in 1883 by Charles Lewis Hinkel, who was part of a prominent family of area home builders that constructed hundreds of such homes in the city.

The interiors, which were not used on the show, include an updated eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2,985 square feet of living space.

The property previously sold in 2006 for $1.85 million.

Edward Deleski of Vanguard Properties was the listing agent. Cindy Ambuehl of the Agency represented the buyer.

Franklin, who went on to work on “Fuller House,” Netflix’s sequel to the original series, recently sold a house in Hollywood Hills West for $20.2 million.

‘Rosie’ outlook on the Eastern Seaboard

Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell has put her waterfront home in West Palm Beach on the market at $6.05 million.

The one-acre estate includes a water-facing swimming pool, two loggias, an outdoor kitchen and a boat dock with a lift off the 178 feet of frontage.

Actress-comedian Rosie O'Donnell bought the waterfront house in West Palm Beach in 2015 for $4.975 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Some 5,700 square feet of living space features a second-story catwalk overlooking the great room, a large kitchen island, a dedicated massage area off the master bedroom, five other bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. There’s also a guesthouse.