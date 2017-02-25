Warren Buffett paid $150,000 for this O.C. home. Now he's asking $11 million

Warren Buffett is ready to cash in a nearly 5-decade-old investment.

The 86-year-old business magnate has listed an ocean-view home in Laguna Beach for sale at $11 million. That’s quite a markup from the $150,000 Buffett paid for the property in 1971, property records show.

The multilevel home, built in 1936 and remodeled during Buffett’s ownership, sits on a corner lot and has a view of Emerald Bay.

The multilevel home sits in a gated Laguna Beach enclave and has a view of Emerald Bay. (Todd Tankersley) (Todd Tankersley)

The 3,588 square feet of white-walled living space includes a family room with a fireplace, a dining room area, a skylight-topped kitchen, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms were designed for entertaining guests and have separate entrances.

Walls of glass and ocean-facing decks extend the living space outdoors. A pair of garages can accommodate three cars.

Bill Dolby of Villa Real Estate is the listing agent.

Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway. The Omaha-based investor reportedly has a net worth of nearly $74 billion, making him among the richest individuals in the world.

‘Modern’ star makes a deal for traditional

Actor Eric Stonestreet of “Modern Family” fame has sold a home in the Studio City area for $1.1 million, or $1,000 over the asking price.

The traditional-style cottage, built in 1948, has a brick-lined walkway that leads up to the black-painted front door. Vertical white siding and diamond-pattern windows enhance the charming front facade.

The Studio City cottage has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,635 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 1,653 square feet of living space includes a galley-style kitchen, living and dining rooms, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A family room/den sits off the kitchen and has a fireplace and French doors that open to the backyard.

Outside, mature trees shade a deck and patio area. There’s also a detached garage.

Tina Smith of Wish Sotheby’s International Real Estate was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Smith also represented the buyer.

Stonestreet, 45, has won two Emmy Awards for his role on “Modern Family.” Among his other acting credits is the show “CSI: Crime Scene Investigator” and the films “Bad Teacher” (2012) and “Identity Thief” (2013).

Kicking their Malibu home to the curb

Actress Cheryl Hines and her husband, attorney-activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are ready to part with their West Coast beachhead of sorts, listing their home in Malibu for $6.45 million.

Set behind fences and gates in the Point Dume area, the bucolic property centers on a barn-style main house with East Coast flair. Also within the grounds, and painted the same shade of firehouse red, are two guesthouses, a pool house, a two-story treehouse and a wine shed.

Within some 3,000 square feet of living space are an updated kitchen, a dining area and a family/media room reached by a custom sliding door. Walls of built-in bookshelves enclose the living room, which has a brick-lined fireplace. A reading room sits off the living room area.

The roughly one-acre compound in Malibu's Point Dume area features a barn-style main house, multiple guest homes, a pool house and a treehouse. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite boasts an updated bathroom and newly added walk-in closet, for a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

French and sliding doors extend the living space outdoors, where brick decking surrounds a tiled swimming pool and spa. Rolling lawns and mature trees complete the nearly one-acre setting.

Kennedy, 63, is president of Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit focused on protecting global waterways. He is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Hines, 51, has acting credits that include “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Suburgatory.” She currently stars in the live-action/animated series “Son of Zorn.”

They bought the property three years ago for $4.995 million, The Times previously reported. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.

Period of transition for Revival home

Veteran CBS executive John Wentworth and his partner, restaurateur Jamie Gluck, have sold their home in historic Windsor Square for $3.4 million.

The Mediterranean Revival-style house was originally built in 1921 and later renovated and restored by architect William Hefner, whose other works include the 60,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air known as Château des Fleurs.

Filled with classic character and contemporary details, the 3,902-square-foot home has arched doors and windows, subdued hues and a formal entry with the original iron staircase. Custom millwork is another period feature of the home.

The Mediterranean Revival-style home, built in 1921 and later updated by William Hefner, sits on about a quarter of an acre in historic Windsor Square. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

A formal living room with a fireplace and painted beams, a formal dining room and a media room/den are among living spaces. Including a detached guesthouse, which has a separate gym and patio, there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

French doors open to a covered portico that opens to a swimming pool. Formal gardens and privacy hedges complete the setting.

Bill Coveny of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Peter Ivanovich represented the buyers.

Wentworth has spent more than three decades with CBS Television Distribution, where he serves as the executive vice president of communications. He is planning to retire from the company in March.

Gluck is the owner of the antipasti bar/deli Bell Street Farm in the Santa Ynez Valley.

For a new buyer, a chance to sit and stay

The home of billionaire philanthropist and businessman David Duffield is for sale in Alamo, Calif., for $39 million.

The co-founder of PeopleSoft and Workday, with his wife, Cheryl, spent seven years crafting their English manor estate, adding features not only for man, but also man’s best friend: a dog park, a dog spa and two paw-washing stations. The Duffields, who created the no-kill pet shelter Maddie’s Fund in 1994, will donate the proceeds of the home sale to the foundation.

The roughly 21.5-acre estate in Alamo, Calif., features two swimming pools, an aviary, dog amenities and a car barn. (Thomas Grubba) (Thomas Grubba)

Beyond the arched front door, the human living areas include grand formal spaces, a great room with a wet bar, a wine cellar, a wood-lined den and a 14-seat movie theater. Eight bedrooms are among the 32 rooms, and there are five fireplaces in 20,467 square feet of interiors.

Outdoors, some 21.5 sprawling acres includes an aviary, separate swimming and plunge pools, a teen lounge and a car barn. A 75-foot suspension bridge connects the lounge and a custom treehouse. There’s also a separate guesthouse.