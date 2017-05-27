Blink-182's Travis Barker beats it out of one L.A. hood, heads to another

No small things here: Travis Barker of Blink-182 fame just bought a Mediterranean home on a private street in Calabasas for $2.825 million and sold another home in Cheviot Hills for $4.465 million.

His new house sits on a nearly half acre corner lot. He also owns another house in the gated community.

Built in 2006, the house features Italian design finishes, beamed ceilings and French doors that open to a veranda. The 7,196 square feet of living space includes a family room, a breakfast nook, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There’s also a bonus room that can function as a home theater, office or library — or more likely, a music room.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sits on a corner lot in a gated Calabasas community. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

His old spot is a boxy modern-style home that has 13-foot ceilings, 10-foot walls of glass and mixed materials throughout the 4,173 square feet of interior space. Loft-like living spaces include a media room, an office and a master suite with three walk-in closets. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.

The cantilevered second story creates a covered patio outdoors. There’s also a swimming pool.

The tattooed drummer, 41, has collaborated with such artists as LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Slash.

Michael Chez of Rodeo Realty handled the Calabasas listing. Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent for the Cheviot Hills home; Benjamin Lee, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

Setting sights on new direction

Harry Styles, singer-songwriter of One Direction fame, has listed his contemporary-style home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $8.495 million.

Tucked behind a motorized gate on a quarter-acre lot, the multi-level home boasts an open floor plan and pocketing walls of glass that capitalize on Southern California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Views from the home, set above the Sunset Strip, extend from the downtown cityscape to the ocean.

The renovated home in Hollywood Hills West features multiple terraces, a covered patio and a swimming pool. (Nick Springett & Simon Berlyn) (Nick Springett & Simon Berlyn)

The 4,100 square feet of subdued living space includes a center-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym. The four bedrooms and six bathrooms include a top-floor master suite that opens to a private balcony.

Tall bamboo hedges form a natural screen around the swimming pool and spa. Expansive decking extends outward to create additional space as well as a covered lounge area below.

Styles bought the house a year ago for $6.87 million, property records show. Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old Styles released the self-titled album “Harry Styles,” his first as a solo artist. He is set to make his acting debut later this year in the Christopher Nolan-directed war film “Dunkirk.”

Making a fashionable exit

Reality-star-turned-fashion-designer Lauren Conrad has sold her home in Pacific Palisades for $4.75 million.

The Spanish-style house, built in 2004, sits at the end of a long drive and has an arched pass-through decorated in bright Malibu tile. A rustic clay-tile roof, arched doors and windows and a rotunda entry are among the other character details.

The two-story home in Pacific Palisades sits on more than an acre of grounds with a swimming pool, two patios and an outdoor fireplace. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Inside, the roughly 5,900 square feet of white-walled space features wide-plank flooring, French doors and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. The center-island kitchen has been refreshed with white subway tile, hardware and modern fixtures. Other living spaces include living and dining rooms, an office, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a powder room.

Outdoors, the park-like setting includes two patios, a built-in barbecue and a broad fireplace. A waterslide and spa accompany the swimming pool.

Cary Glenn of Main Beach Realty and Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty were the co-listing agents. Ferrari also represented the buyer.

Conrad, 31, is known for her appearances on the MTV show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and the spin-off “The Hills.” She has since written multiple books and launched the fashion line LC Lauren Conrad.

His new move is in development

“Dancing With the Stars” regular Derek Hough has put a development property in Sherman Oaks on the market for $1.795 million — more than three times what the professional dancer paid for it two years ago.

Set up from the street on a hilltop, the roughly half-acre property is being marketed with city-approved plans for a modern-style home with clean lines, clerestories and walls of glass. The proposed house of 3,358 square feet will have three bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite with a spa-like bath and walk-in closet, according to listing details.

Realtor,com (Realtor,com)

An infinity-edge swimming pool with a raised spa is proposed for the grounds. A two-car garage with direct access would sit off the front of the home.

Hough, who has history when it come to flipping houses, paid $560,000 for the property, public records show. Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.

Hough, 32, has won a record six seasons on the dance competition show since 2007. He has won a pair of Emmys for his choreography routines on the series.

Breaking good in Nichols Canyon

Veteran television producer and director Michelle MacLaren has sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.85 million.

The Robert Byrd-designed home, built in 1955, sits behind gates and is surrounded by conservancy-owned land. Expansive views from the more than half-acre site take in the canyon, city lights and ocean.

Beyond the bohemian front doors, the roughly 2,540 square feet of living space opens to a round foyer lined with terra cotta tile. Exposed brickwork, beamed ceilings and wood paneling speak to the home’s rustic vibe. Decorative Spanish tile work brightens the kitchen. Upper and lower master suites are among three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Robert Byrd-designed home features original wood details, two master bedrooms and sweeping views. (Michael McNamara | ShootingLA) (Michael McNamara | ShootingLA)

The property was owned by comedic actor Larry Storch and his late wife, actress Norman Catherine Greve. MacLaren bought the house two decades ago for $730,000, records show.

Billy Rose and Ben Belack of the Agency were the listing agents. Nancy Sanborn and Brian Joy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

MacLaren has television credits that include “X-Files,” “The Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones.” She shared a pair of Emmy awards for her work as an executive producer and director on the series “Breaking Bad.”

Shooter’s sale misses the mark

Here’s one for the loss column. Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant has sold his twin townhouse-style lodgings in Oklahoma City for $1.1 million — far less than the $1.769 million he paid in 2013 before combining them into a single home.