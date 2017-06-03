Sale of Tom Hanks' homes in Pacific Palisades is a wrap at $17.5 million

Tom Hanks, producer, director and box-office star, and his wife, actress-producer Rita Wilson, have cast away a pair of homes in Pacific Palisades for a combined sum of about $17.5 million.

Located in the Palisades Riviera area, the side-by-side homes had been listed for $9.25 million and $8.75 million. Hanks and Wilson acquired the properties in separate off-market transactions in 2003 and 2007 for a combined $13.1 million, The Times revealed last year.

One of the two properties is a Spanish-style villa that was once owned by late screenwriter and film director Frank Pierson.

Built in 1933, the approximately 4,000-square-foot house features beamed ceilings, wood floors and original fixtures, ironwork and tile. A step-down living room, a paneled dining room, a library/den, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces.

Lawns, hedges and a fountain sit at the rear of the property.

The other house, built in English Traditional style in 1957, has 7,300 square feet of living space that includes a screening room and a pub/billiard room with a fireplace. The master suite has his and hers closets and a renovated bathroom for a total of seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. There’s also a playroom on the third floor.

Both homes take in panoramic canyon views.

Mary Lu Tuthill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Records show the buyer for both residences, a California-based limited liability company, has a San Francisco Bay Area tax address.

Hanks, 60, last year starred in the films “Inferno” and “Sully.” He won Oscars for his roles in “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994).

Wilson, 60, appeared with Hanks in “Volunteers” (1985) and “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993). More recently she had recurring roles on the shows “Girls” and “The Good Wife.”

Landlord is his latest role

Finding no takers for his Malibu home yet, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has leased the oceanfront property on Carbon Beach for $22,000 a month.

The beach residence, dating to the 1950s and since remodeled, had been up for sale since last year for as much as $10.95 million. It last changed hands in 1998 for $1.6 million, public records show.

Obscured from the street by fences and gates, the house is entered through a gated courtyard and a screened sun porch. The 1,765 square feet of living space includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A galley-style kitchen has been updated with gray herringbone tile and color-coordinated cabinetry.

Beach-facing decking extends the living space outdoors, where amenities include a hot tub. A wooden staircase leads from the patio area to the beachfront.

DiCaprio, 42, won an Academy Award two years ago for his leading role in “The Revenant” (2015). His other credits that garnered Oscar nominations include "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993), "The Aviator" (2004), “Blood Diamond" (2005) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).

Katie Bentzen of Partners Trust Malibu was the listing agent.

Grand dame dials it back an era

Jed Gould, the disc jockey better known as Jed the Fish, has put his Queen Anne Victorian on the market in Pasadena for $2.299 million.

The grand dame, dating to more than a century ago, retains its classic good looks. Mixed gables, scallop and clapboard siding and a domed turret are among details of note. Lacey woodwork creates visual interest along the wide, wrap-around porch.

Within the 3,017 square feet of living space is a paneled staircase, rounded turret rooms, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. An updated kitchen has marble countertops and a center island.

In the back of the property, a park-like backyard complements the home’s romantic vibe. Massive stone and tiled statues built by Gould sit among various gardens, pathways and lush landscaping. The offbeat statuaries light up in the evenings, an effect that brings the setting to life.

“It’s like something out of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’” said listing agent Matthew Littell of Podley Properties. “In the backyard, you really see the personality of the owner.”

Also within the one-third-acre of grounds is a custom-built music studio where Gould does his weekly radio show for 88.5 KCSN. The sound-proofed studio, said Littell, has a separate vocal booth that can also be used for professional recording.

Gould is known for hosting the afternoon drive show on KROQ-FM for more than three decades. He twice won Billboard’s Air Modern Rock Personality of the Year award (1997, 1999).

He bought the property in 1994 for $425,000, records show.

Getting in tune with the market

Nine Inch Nails founder, producer and film composer Trent Reznor has put his home in the Beverly Crest area up for sale at $5.75 million, a $1.255-million uptick in price from when it was last for sale two years ago.

Tucked behind gates and tropical landscaping, the polished contemporary-style home contains about 4,320 square feet of living space and sits on more than half an acre.

High ceilings and sleek lines create a voluminous feel inside the home, which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Retracting French doors open the kitchen area to an outdoor living/dining area, and an illuminated stone wall provides ambiance on the master suite patio. An offbeat curving staircase connects both floors.

Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, lawns and an outdoor fireplace make up the grounds. Views take in the downtown city lights and surrounding canyon area.

Reznor, 51, founded the industrial rock band in 1988 and serves as singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist. Last year the group released the EP “Not the Actual Events,” which Reznor recorded with Atticus Ross, his film score work partner.

He bought the property in 2007 for about $4.2 million.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty are the co-listing agents.

Leading the charge out of San Diego

Antonio Gates, the decorated tight end for the L.A. Chargers, has sold his home in the Poway area of San Diego County for slightly more than $1.9 million.