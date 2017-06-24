Sale of Kid Rock's Malibu home ends on a low note

Kid Rock has officially checked out of Malibu, but with a whimper rather than a bang.

The singer-songwriter recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market.

Built in 2002 and recently updated, the 8,300-square-foot house features hand-carved doors and ornate woodwork and ebony wood floors. Skylights and French doors create a light and airy vibe within the home.

The Balinese-inspired estate sits behind gates in Malibu and includes a main house, a guest house and a swimming pool on 1.5 scenic acres. (Mike Gardner) (Mike Gardner)

Common areas include a black-and-white mosaic foyer that opens to a formal living room, an adjacent dining room and an open-plan kitchen. A two-sided fireplace serves as a divider between the common areas.

A gym, an office and a sauna are among the amenities. A total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms includes a master suite with two walk-in closets and a glass-enclosed shower.

Outdoors, lawns and lush landscaping surround the swimming pool and lounge area. An outdoor dining pavilion complete with a built-in barbecue, mounted flat-screen TV and fireplace sits off the main house. A separate guesthouse overlooks the pool area.

The property was most recently listed with Michael Cunningham of Pinnacle Estate Properties.

Rock, 46, gained fame for his 1998 album "Devil Without a Cause." The multiple-instrument musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, released the album “First Kiss” this year.

Spec market is his new jam

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, who this month released a duo album with Christine McVie, is ready to record a sale in Brentwood. He’s put a newly built home in the Westside community for $22.5 million — nearly four times what he paid for the property four years ago.

Described as “Modern Georgian” in the listing, the three-story house has wood-shingle siding, sets of dormers and crisp white trim that give off an East Coast vibe.

The three-story, Georgian-style estate sits behind walls and gates on more than three quarters of an acre in Brentwood. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The interior, awash in white walls and light wood floors, includes formal living and dining rooms, chef’s and prep kitchens, a library, six bedrooms and 7.75 bathrooms. A marble-topped bar and screening room lie within the “adult” family room area. The master suite has one of three fireplaces and a balcony overlooking the grounds.

A guesthouse, which could double as a writer’s retreat or studio space, sits across from the swimming pool. Bluestone terraces, a fire pit, an outdoor shower, lawns and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.

Buckingham, 67, gained fame as the frontman and lead guitarist for Fleetwood Mac. He contributed to seven of the band’s studio albums, including the critically acclaimed “Rumours” in 1977.

As a solo artist, he has released nine albums. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998.

Youth movement in Beverly Park

Cody Leibel, high-end developer and heir to a Canadian construction fortune, has bought the former Beverly Park home of actress and country singer Reba McEntire for $25.15 million.

The Mediterranean-inspired villa, built in 1993, was renovated after McEntire sold the property two years ago in an off-market deal for $22.25 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits at the end of a gated drive on about 2 acres. It has nearly 11,600 square feet of living space that includes a grand foyer, a living room with a wet bar, a formal dining room, a study/lounge and a center-island kitchen. A wine vault sits across from the breakfast rooms. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Outdoors, tall palms and landscaping surround the swimming pool and spa. A 2,000-square-foot pavilion sits across from the pool and features wood-vaulted ceilings, a second kitchen and a living room with a fireplace. Behind the pavilion is a hedged and lighted tennis court.

With the purchase, the 36-year-old Leibel is believed to be the youngest homeowner in Beverly Park history, according to sources with knowledge of the sale and area. Other residents of the guard-gated enclave, where vacant lots alone command eight-figure price tags, include Sylvester Stallone, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents. Drew Fenton and Justin P. Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented Leibel.

Leibel is the son of Canadian construction magnate and motor-sports champion Lorne Leibel. Earlier this year he made real estate news when he sold his home in Beverly Crest to pop star Katy Perry.

Actress lets go of laid-back haunt

"Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham has pulled up stakes in the Hollywood Hills, selling her home of five years for $1.175 million.

The Spanish-style house, obscured from the street by gates and fences, was built in 1927. An ornate front door, wood and tile floors and separate meditation and music rooms are among the features of the bohemian-vibe retreat.

Some 2,174 square feet of living space includes a living room with beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, a den, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Lush landscaping surrounds a patio in the backyard. A courtyard with a fountain sits off the front entry.

The vine-wrapped two-story in Hollywood Hills was built in 1927 and has a recording studio and a meditation room. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Mark Meyer of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Graham, 27, was a fixture on the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries,” which wrapped production in March after eight seasons. More recently, she played the role of Jada Pinkett in “All Eyez on Me,” the newly released film biopic about late hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur.

Also a singer, Graham has collaborated with such artists as will.i.am, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

She bought the house in 2012 for $849,000, public records show.

New mansion, same amore

In the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills, a spec house built on the site of Rat Pack star Dean Martin’s former residence has been introduced to the market for $27.95 million.