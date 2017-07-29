Lyricist Bernie Taupin is ready to record a sale in Santa Ynez Valley

Bernie Taupin, noted lyricist and longtime songwriting partner to Elton John, has listed his longtime home in the Santa Ynez Valley for sale at $4.7 million.

The gated equestrian estate, known as Roundup Valley Ranch, encompasses close to 30 acres. A Mediterranean-style main house, a separate guesthouse/studio and office space share the site with a world-class equestrian center with stables, an outdoor riding ring and a covered arena — a feature now hard to come by because of new building restrictions in the area.

Set on a knoll amid mature oak trees, the main house has a vaulted-ceiling great room that opens to a bar and entertainment area. The chef’s kitchen, awash in Jerusalem stone and granite, features an island and a pizza oven. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 5,000 square feet of living space.

French doors lead outdoors to a terrace and swimming pool overlooking the horse facilities and a stream-fed pond.

The guesthouse, originally built as a handball court, serves as an office and art studio. Inside, walls of records and music memorabilia pay homage to Taupin’s many hits.

The 67-year-old Taupin has owned the ranch for more than two decades, records show, and has used the property to raise and show horses.

The lyricist and musician penned the words for such songs as “Your Song,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Last year, he and John held a fan contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their songwriting partnership.

Ann Abernethy of Ranch Marketing Associates is the listing agent.

TV politico makes clandestine move

Actor Kevin Spacey, who plays a conniving politician on the Netflix show “House of Cards,” is apparently adept at moving in the shadows. He’s sold his longtime home in historic Los Feliz in an off-market deal for $11.25 million.

Although details on the property are scant, tax records show that the 1920s English Tudor sits on more than an acre in the desirable Oaks neighborhood. Its 6,595 square feet of living space includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A circular motor court, an oval-shaped swimming pool, terraces, lawns and mature trees make up the hedged and gated grounds.

Spacey, 57, won Oscars for roles in “The Usual Suspects” (1995) and “American Beauty” (1999). This year the actor appeared in the action film “Baby Driver” and has a role in the upcoming movie “Rebel in the Rye,” a biographical drama centered on the life of reclusive author J.D. Salinger.

He bought the property in 1997 for $2.135 million, records show.

His listing leaves little mystery

Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame has put a home in Brentwood up for sale for $2.995 million.

Set on a tree-lined cul-de-sac, the Spanish-style house was briefly home to crime novelist-screenwriter Raymond Chandler in the early 1940s. McVie bought the property three years ago for $2.535 million, 6% above the $2.395-million asking price.

The 1920s house, with 2,200 square feet of living space and original details, features interior arches, hardwood and tile floors and French doors that open to the grounds. In the living room, decorative tile surrounds the wood-burning fireplace.There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A newer guesthouse/studio, designed by Lise Claiborne Matthews, sits in a corner of the backyard and features heated concrete floors and walls of glass. Front and rear gardens fill out the 7,440-square-foot property.

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

McVie, 71, joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band some three decades later. Among their enduring hit songs are “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop.”

Curtain call on the Westside

The Tom Jones home sale tour has officially come to an end. The singer-entertainer last month sold his Mediterranean-style villa and an adjacent lot in guard-gated Mulholland Estates for a combined $11.28 million.

Built in 1996, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was originally shopped off-market before publicly listing for sale in April. Jones bought the property in 1998 for $2.65 million, records show.

Beyond the two-story entry, the 8,143-square-foot house has a curving staircase, a media room with a drop-down screen and French doors that open to a loggia for indoor-outdoor living. The center-island kitchen features granite countertops and two ovens.

The upstairs master suite, designed to maximize city and valley views, has his and hers bathrooms and walk-in closets/dressing rooms.

A swimming pool and lawn complete the more than half-acre of grounds. The adjacent lot is of similar size.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker and Cecelia Waeschle of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Angela Wong of Ewing Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer of both properties, a real estate investment company.

Jones, 77, has been a force in the music scene for six decades. Among the sexy baritone’s hits are “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?” and “She’s a Lady.”

Her designer digs are on smaller scale

Renowned actress Faye Dunaway has put her condominium in a full-service West Hollywood building on the market for $595,000.

Purchased by Dunaway two years ago, the 800-square-foot unit has been reimagined, with a range of designer appointments. Recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and glass-globe sconces give the residence a hip, contemporary vibe.

The kitchen features a marble backsplash, European hardware and a marble-topped island with seating for three. In the living room, wired for a movie projector, the ceilings have been raised to enhance the space. The lone suite has a rain shower and a heated towel rack. There’s also a powder room.

Outdoors, bamboo and wood paneling create a privacy screen for the patio.

Building amenities include around-the-clock security and concierge services, a swimming pool and spa, sauna and a dog park.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Dunaway, 76, garnered Academy Award nominations for “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won a lead actress Oscar for “Network” (1976).

Holding court in Orange County