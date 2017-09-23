Cindy Crawford adds a stylish Beverly Hills flip to her home wardrobe

Cindy Crawford has gone shopping on the Westside.

The supermodel and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, have bought a Beverly Hills home from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and his wife, Genevieve, for $11.625 million.

Tedder and his wife worked with Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio to restore and expand the 1959 house, which was once owned by film producer Gregory Goodman. A bedroom and family room were added to the floor plan; the bathrooms, fixtures and systems were updated. The original carport was replaced with a three-car garage.

The midcentury-modern-style house has 5,386 square feet of living space that includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and a banquet-sized dining room set behind ornamental screen doors. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace/wet bar serves as a partition in the living room.

A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a covered barbecue station, mature trees and lawn make up grounds of about an acre. A motor court sits beyond the gated front entrance.

David Gray of Partners Trust was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Tedder, 38, is a founding member of OneRepublic. The pop-rock band has hits that include “Counting Stars,” “Good Life” and “All the Right Moves.” Tedder has worked with such music stars as Madonna, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé.

He and his wife bought the property four years ago from film producer Gregory Goodman for $7.485 million. They are currently in the market for their next investment property.

Crawford, 51, took to modeling in her teenage years and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers.

Gerber, 55, is a former model and a nightlife industry businessman. He co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.

The couple, no stranger to flipping themselves, two years ago sold a Malibu home that they renovated for $13.341 million. They are currently seeking $60 million for their most recent project: a 3.2-acre compound in Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs.

His new corner lies in Beverly Hills

Fresh off his bout against Conor McGregor, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has paid $25.5 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills.

The French Modern-style home, built in 1992 and renovated in 2015 by spec developer Nile Niami, encompasses slightly more than half an acre. In addition to the 15,096-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse with a gym and 20-person theater, a staff suite and a four-car garage. Black-and-white striped decking surrounds the swimming pool and pool house.

The two-story main house features eye-catching chandeliers, mirrored wall fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a family room and a cocktail bar with a glass-enclosed wine cellar. The library/den is finished in black wood cabinetry and molding. A row of 10 French doors open from the living room to the grounds.

The French modern-style estate, renovated two years ago, sits on about half an acre in Beverly Hills. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

The master suite pulls no punches, with dual bathrooms and a private terrace that overlooks the backyard. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.

On top of the $25.5-million sale price, Mayweather paid another $500,000 for the high-end furnishings.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Nichelle Robinson and Barbara Robinson, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented Mayweather.

Mayweather, 40, after announcing his retirement from boxing two years ago, returned to the ring last month in a super-welterweight bout against Conor McGregor. He defeated McGregor, a mixed-martial-arts star, by technical knockout, earning a $100-million purse in the process.

He owns other property in Las Vegas and the Miami area.

A pretty little listing

"Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King has listed her home above Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $4.495 million.

Built in 1921, the traditional-style house sits up from the street and features a circular portico supported by thick columns. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house includes a central hall that opens to a living room with a brick fireplace and built-ins. A sunlit study/den sits off the living room.

A formal dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast room and a family/media room also lie within more than 3,500 square feet of living space. The master suite features a glass-enclosed shower and a claw-foot soaking tub.

The Traditional-style house, built in 1921, sits on about a third of an acre in Hollywood Hills West. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Hedges and specimen trees surround a swimming pool in the backyard. Decking, patios and an outdoor dining room fill out the grounds. There’s also a detached two-garage with additional flex space.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

King was a writer, director and producer on “Pretty Little Liars,” which ended in June after a seven-season run. Her other credits include the shows “Famous in Love” and “Ravenswood.”

She bought the house in 2003 for $1.65 million, records show.

Condo sale is a fashionable one

Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway has sold her condominium in West Hollywood for $600,000, or $5,000 above her asking price of $595,000.

The 800-square-foot condo in a full-service building hit the market in July and sold in about a month, records show.

Extensively updated during Dunaway’s ownership, the one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit centers on a chef’s kitchen outfitted with European hardware and a marble backsplash. A built-in bar area with a wine chiller sits behind the center island/breakfast bar.

The one-bedroom condo in West Hollywood features designer updates, a center-island kitchen and a rain shower in the master suite. (Val Riolo) (Val Riolo)

Other features of note include porcelain tile floors, glass-globe sconces and high ceilings. The living room, which is wired for a movie projector, has glass doors that open to a private and screened patio.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Jacobs also represented the buyer.

Dunaway bought the condo two years ago for $485,000, public records show.

The 76-year-old actress received Academy Award nominations for “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won an Oscar for “Network” (1976).

This year Dunaway appeared in the films “Inconceivable,” “The Cast for Christ” and “The Bye Bye Man.”

She has designs on a sale

Hollywood costume designer Susan Chevalier has dropped the price on her Venice beach house to $8.55 million, down from $9.245 million earlier this year.