Ellen DeGeneres reels in a new spot on the Carpinteria coastline

Ellen DeGeneres, who has history when it comes to fixing up and selling homes, appears to have found her next project. The daytime talk show host and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have purchased a home in Carpinteria for $18.6 million.

Set along roughly 80 feet of sandy beach, the gated estate centers on a shake-sided main house of about 6,000 square feet. A matching guesthouse, lighted clay tennis court and plunge pool share the site, which is more than an acre.

The main residence, built in 1979, has been extensively remodeled and features light wood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of windows that bring ocean views inside.

A step-up living room, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. Another bedroom and two bathrooms lie within the guesthouse.

Expansive decking creates additional living space outdoors. Gardens and landscaping make up the grounds.

Kathleen Winter, Marsha Kotlyar and Michele White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

DeGeneres, 59, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Rossi, 44, has appeared on such television shows as the legal drama "Ally McBeal" and the sitcom "Arrested Development."

The couple own another home in Montecito, an Old World villa on more than 16 acres, which is currently for sale at $45 million.

Metal-ing in the Venice market

Ross Robinson, the music producer behind such albums as Korn’s self-titled first record and Limp Bizkit’s “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all,” has put his Venice beach home on the market for $11.74 million.

The 4,422-square-foot contemporary, designed and built in 1997 by Miguel Flores and David Ming-Li Lowe, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and sits north of the pier on a lot abutting the boardwalk.

Renovated by designer Michael McCraine, the interior features light wood floors, decorative tile work and vibrant wallpaper. A step-up dining room divides the living room and open-plan kitchen, which has custom walnut cabinetry, an island and a breakfast booth.

The multi-level contemporary on the Venice boardwalk has three bedrooms in more than 4,400 square feet of space. (Brandon Arant and Luke Gibson) (Brandon Arant and Luke Gibson)

There are three wood-burning fireplaces in the four-story home, which has ocean views from each level.

Wood-and-steel staircases and walkways connect each level, including a top floor that opens to a rooftop deck. The ground floor, which has a living area, kitchen and bedroom suite, doubles as a private apartment.

Tiffany Rochelle of Halton Pardee + Partners holds the listing.

Robinson, 50, made a name for himself for his work on Fear Factory’s 1991 album “Concrete.” A pioneer of the nu-metal sound, he has produced albums for bands including the Cure, Slipknot and At the Drive-In.

Decision to sell is a fashionable one

Film producer and fashion executive Ron Curtis has put a new-look residence in the glamorous Trousdale section of Beverly Hills up for sale at $12.995 million.

The gated midcentury home, which has been completely renovated, sits up from the street and has a large motor court in front.

Features of the one-story contemporary include strong horizontal lines, gallery walls and bi-folding glass walls for indoor-outdoor living. Also incorporated throughout the 5,275 square feet of interiors is ambient lighting that creates visual interest against the white walls, ceilings and artistic tile work.

A living room with a wall fireplace, a dining room, a skylight-topped kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite takes in a view of the backyard and surrounding treetops.

The single-story house, set up from the street in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills, features pocketing glass walls, high-end finishes and ambient lighting. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

Outdoors, expansive decking surrounds a swimming pool with a raised spa. An open-air pavilion, art installation, lawns and landscaping complete the roughly half-acre lot.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Curtis served as an executive producer on the 2012 thriller “Arbitrage” and the 2013 comedy “The English Teacher,” among others. He is the husband of fashion designer Jill Stuart.

A three-point shot

With the NBA season underway, it’s fitting that three basketball stars are making real estate plays.

David Lee, a two-time all-star in the NBA, has listed a three-unit condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for sale at $22.5 million.

The forward-center bought the property in early March and has spent the last six months reworking the footprint of the home to maximize city-to-ocean views.

Working with Joseph Moore of INTENSIONdesign, Lee has finalized plans and permits for a new open-plan layout that takes full advantage of the unit's floor-to-ceiling windows. The project would feature three bedrooms in about 5,100 square feet of interior space. Paul Stukin of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

Up in Northern California, the Granite Bay home of former Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins is for sale at $5.399 million.

Cousins was traded by the Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans last year. His six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion, listed by Joey Aronson of Lyon Real Estate, is in a gated community and has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.

The Mediterranean-vibe mansion, built in 2009, sits on more than two acres of grounds with a swimming pool, a tennis court and vineyards. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A resort-style swimming pool and spa, two fire pits, gated courtyards and a vineyard fill more than 2 acres of grounds.

And what about the reigning NBA champs? Warriors sixth-man Andre Iguodala has found a new spot to display his trophies, buying a Mediterranean-inspired spread in a Contra Costa community for $3.6 million.

Built in 2004, the 5,716-square-foot house sits on about half an acre of grounds with lawns, a sports court and a swimming pool and spa.

Living spaces include a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase, formal living and dining rooms, an office and a gym. There are master and junior master suites for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Dana Green of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Julie Poppi of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Guess what’s come to market

The onetime Beverly Hills estate of filmmaker Stanley Kramer has hit the market for $6.995 million.

Kramer, director-producer of such films as “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was the original owner of the home, which was built in 1949. George Rhodes, musical director for Sammy Davis Jr. for three decades, is another Hollywood link in the chain of ownership.

Set on a flat and leafy lot of about an acre, the flat-roofed residence is approached by a long driveway that ends at a circular motor court.