Tech entrepreneur snaps up the former Eddie Albert estate in Pacific Palisades

Wayans, 59, is one of 10 siblings and has five children. He gained fame in the late 1980s as the writer, director and star of the parody-comedy film "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka." In the '90s, he created and hosted the sketch-comedy series "In Living Color," which featured other members of the Wayans family as well as comedians Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier and Jamie Foxx.