Hot Property: Pharrell doles out $15.6 million for Tyler Perry's modern mansion

Pharrell has found a new spot to hang a large hat or two. The singer-songwriter and producer has spent $15.6 million for Tyler Perry's 17,245-square-foot mansion in gated Mulholland Estates.
Built in 1992, the custom residence is visually imposing, with angled ceilings, pyramid skylights and thick steel beams that support towering walls of tempered glass. Overlapping living and dining areas, a game room, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are among living spaces.
At the heart of the home, a dramatic marble staircase rises up over an indoor reflecting pool and connects the three floors.
The gated property sits on about 4 acres of grounds with multiple living and dining terraces, rock sculptures, a koi pond and a sports court. A water slide and swim-in grotto highlight the resort-style swimming pool and spa.
The front motor court can accommodate as many as 30 vehicles.
The sale is a quick turnaround for Perry, who parts with the estate after about nine months of ownership; records show he paid $14.5 million to buy the modern estate in August.
The 48-year-old is known for the role as Madea, an older woman he has portrayed in such films as "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2002), "Madea's Witness Protection" (2012) and "Tyler Perry's Madea's Neighbors From Hell" (2014). His extensive writing and producing credits also include the television shows "House of Payne" (2007-12) and "If Loving You Is Wrong."
Pharrell has won multiple Grammy Awards. Among the 45-year-old's hits are the single "Happy" from the animated movie "Despicable Me 2." He served as a coach on the singing competition show "The Voice" from 2014-16.
Josh and Matt Altman, the Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman, were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Mogul's castle goes for a king's ransom
In Pacific Palisades, the Georgian-style estate of late entertainment mogul Michael King has sold for a little over $33.85 million.
The sale is the highest single-family transaction historically in the Westside neighborhood, property records show, besting the previous high-water mark of $32.5 million set two years ago.
Set on more than an acre of grounds, the 2005-built house comes with a serious design pedigree. New York-based firm Ferguson & Shamamian designed the 15,000-square-foot house, and the interior features the work of former White House interior designer Michael S. Smith. The formal gardens and grounds were done by landscape designer Deborah Nivens.
Attention to detail is evident throughout the two-story house, which features hand-painted walls, inlaid mother-of-pearl and elaborate millwork. There are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a wood-paneled office, a game room and a movie theater. A large island anchors the chef's kitchen.
Outside, the grounds contain multiple terraces, a swimming pool and infinity-edge spa, and a pool house. Views take in the city and ocean.
Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $33,850,670.
King, who died three years ago at 67, bought the house in 2002 for about $11 million.
The late executive and his brother, Roger, inherited King World Productions from their father, Charles King, in the 1970s and transformed the company into a syndication juggernaut. Among shows distributed by the company were "Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy" and "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
The Kings sold the company to CBS in 1999 for $2.5 billion in CBS stock.
An elementary move, my dear Watson
Actress Lucy Liu of "Kill Bill" and "Charlie's Angels" fame has put her home in the scenic Fryman Canyon area of Studio City on the market for $4.199 million.
The shake-sided Craftsman home, built in 1959, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and close to 4,100 square feet of living space. It sits behind gates on more than half an acre with a swimming pool and spa, lush landscaping and mature trees. A rustic cabana with walls of wood-framed windows overlooks the pool area.
Inside, living spaces combine period details with eclectic updates. Among details of note are wood-framed doors and windows, nickel-tiled ceilings and vintage copper fixtures. The master suite and media room feature Italian leather paneling.
A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, an office and a sauna are among other common rooms.
The two-story home, designed for indoor-outdoor living, has a history of residents who act.
The home was previously owned by actress Patricia Arquette, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2014 film "Boyhood." Liu bought the property in 2001 for $2.3 million, records show.
Douglas Hunter of Compass holds the listing.
Liu, 49, has scores of television and film credits, including the show "Ally McBeal" and the films "Payback" (1999) and "Shanghai Noon" (2000). She currently appears as Dr. Joan Watson on the television series "Elementary."
Enormous 'shaq' is filled to the brim
The massive estate of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has come on the market just outside of Orlando for $28 million. For those desiring amenities galore, the waterfront home pretty much as it all.
In addition to a customized mansion that spans 31,000 square feet, the Shaq-sized compound holds a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, a 17-car showroom and a resort-style swimming complex fittingly dubbed "Shaq-apulco." The 3-acre property sits on the coast of Lake Butler.
Opulent living spaces inside the main residence are fit for a man with a 7-foot-1 build. Through the front door, a pair of winding staircases frame the entrance to the great room, which features high ceilings and a two-story marble fireplace.
The superhero Superman, one of the 15-time All-Star's many nicknames, makes a few appearances throughout the estate. The Man of Steel's logo appears on the mammoth master suite bed and above the basketball court; it also accents a fish tank set into a mural designed to resemble a Shaq-driven truck.
Out on the private dock, a full-sized Superman statue is oriented toward the lake.
Other details include dark wood paneling in the formal dining room, office, walk-in humidor and movie theater. In one room, a wall of hieroglyphics flanks a pyramid-themed fish tank. There are 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms including a master suite with a four-room closet.
Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
O'Neal, 46, played for six different teams during his career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, he joined the TNT's "Inside the NBA" program as an analyst.
He bought the home in 1993 for $3.95 million, public records show.
Follow the purple road to paradise
The Caribbean kingdom of Prince will soon go to the highest bidder at auction, his estate recently announced.
The island compound in Turks and Caicos was assembled by the late pop star as a getaway from his main home in Minnesota. The estate combines multiple parcels that total more than 5 acres.
A 10,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms is the centerpiece of the property, but it's the road to get there that makes the retreat so quintessentially Prince. It's purple — a color that became synonymous with the multi-Grammy winner during his musical career.
The home wraps around a palm-dotted pool and spa Also on the premises are a tennis court, a 200-foot dock and two private beaches. Ocean views are abundant.
Planning to throw your hat in the ring? Come prepared. Paper bids for the auction, handled by Premiere Estates Auction Co., are due by July 12, and each one requires a $100,000 deposit.
A pair of properties owned by the Purple One sold last year for around $400,000, records show.
The legendary singer, who died two years ago at 57, was one of the bestselling artists of all time. He won seven Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar during his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
