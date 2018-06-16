Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer pulls in $11.5 million for Brentwood estate

Jerry Bruckheimer can call it a wrap in Brentwood. The prolific film and television producer, whose credits include the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “CSI” franchises, has sold his architectural home in the Westside neighborhood for $11.5 million.
Set on three-quarters of an acre, the pristine International-style home was designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell and built in 1956. Bruckheimer bought the property in 1994 from then-L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, records show.
The streamlined steel and concrete house has a high ceiling, a skylight-topped library/study, an eat-in kitchen and a media room. Walls of steel-framed windows look into a center courtyard and outward on the leafy grounds.
The master suite occupies a separate wing and features a private garden. Including the studio/guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces with massive hearths.
The studio/guesthouse overlooks the swimming pool and spa. Ponds, lush landscaping and mature trees complete the gated setting.
Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Billy Rose of the Agency represented the buyer.
Bruckheimer, 74, has produced scores of blockbuster films including “The Rock” (1996), “Armageddon” (1998) and the “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Bad Boys” movies. He has shared 10 Primetime Emmys as an executive producer of the competition series “The Amazing Race.”
He’s downsized in Brentwood
After finding no takers at $38.5 million, actor-musician Jim Belushi has lowered the price for his Brentwood estate to $29.995 million. The new price reflects a smaller estate; the property is now being offered without a second parcel of about half an acre. Whether the adjoining parcel is put up for sale is to be determined.
The Italianate villa-style mansion, designed by Oscar Shamamian and built in 2010, sits behind gates and is reached by a cobblestone driveway. Garden courtyards, creeping vines and salvaged clay roof tiles give the home an Old World ambience.
The 11,821 square feet of living space was designed by former White House decorator Michael Smith and features reclaimed fireplace mantels, hand-hewn hardwood floors and custom ironwork. In the common rooms, the walls are finished in Venetian plaster. Ceilings decorated in lacy plaster molding top the living and dining rooms.
An office/den, a sauna, a screening room, six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are among other living spaces and amenities. The center-island kitchen opens to the garden-view family room.
The grounds, measuring about an acre, include expanses of lawn as well as stone fountains, pathways and space for outdoor dining. A pool house with a Jacuzzi and cold plunge sits near the swimming pool. Elsewhere is a detached guesthouse.
Belushi, 63, bought the property more than a decade ago for $8.3 million, records show.
The actor is known for his film roles in “Mr. Destiny” (1990) and “Jingle All the Way” (1996). He starred as the title character in the sitcom “According to Jim,” which ran for eight seasons.
Drew Fenton and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Familiar setting for former Laker
Jordan Clarkson may suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s keeping a toehold in the city where his professional basketball career began. The former Lakers guard has paid about $3.2 million for a home in Woodland Hills.
The two-story Traditional-style house, built this year, sits behind gates on more than a third of an acre. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house features folding glass doors, a saltwater swimming pool and a trellis-topped barbecue pavilion. A cabana with a bathroom and shower sits next to the pool area.
Inside, some 5,800 square feet of living space includes a double-island kitchen, a home theater, an office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and dining room, which has a glass-enclosed wine room.
French doors in the master suite lead to a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
The property came on the market in February and sold for the asking price, records show.
Gabriel Ostrow of Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Brett Raskin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Clarkson, 25, was traded by the Lakers to the Cavs in February in a deal that also included Larry Nance Jr. and Isaiah Thomas. The streaky combo-guard has averaged 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds across four NBA seasons.
He is in the second year of a four-year, $50-million deal he signed in 2016.
A buyer must walk her red carpet
Producer and television host Melissa Rivers has put her Pacific Palisades home of about two decades on the market for $6.195 million.
Built in 1953, the two-story Traditional features East Coast-inspired design details, a study/office, a center-island kitchen, six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. The lower-level formal rooms open to the pool terrace; the upstairs master suite takes in tree-top and ocean views.
The 5,850 square feet of space also holds a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen that flows to the family room. A sunlit breakfast room with booth seating sits off the family room area.
Outside, the nearly one-third-acre lot includes a large paver patio, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a spa.
Rivers, 50, is the daughter of late comedian-television host Joan Rivers and late producer Edgar Rosenberg. She previously served as an executive producer and co-host of the E! series “Fashion Police,” which launched in 1995 and long featured her spitfire mother.
She bought the house through a trust two decades ago for $2.35 million, records show.
Laura Brau of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
His tracks lead out of Studio City
Musician Ryan Lewis, whose collaborations with Macklemore birthed the songs “Same Love” and “Thrift Shop,” has sold a home in the San Fernando Valley for $4.385 million. The secondhand spot changed hands outside the MLS, meaning it wasn’t publicly listed for sale.
For all his talk of thriftiness, Lewis ultimately took a small loss on the property. Records show he paid $4.425 million for the home last year.
The Traditional-style house sits on half an acre in Studio City. Past a bright red front door, the interior calms down a bit, spanning 4,500 square feet of light-filled living spaces.
Two floor-to-ceiling fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. In the center-island kitchen, a white-painted brick wall houses a rotisserie oven. Adjacent, there’s booth seating.
A wet bar and dining area round out the common area, and the home is completed by four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, a swimming pool, a spa, a tennis court and a fountain sit within a hedge-lined yard. A covered patio takes in the leafy scene.
Lewis, 30, paired with Macklemore for “The Heist” in 2012, which went on to win the Grammy for best rap album two years later.
1900-built Victorian was once his ‘rock’
In San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, a cool $12 million will buy you a national treasure of sorts: a onetime home of actor Nicolas Cage.
Cage bought the house in 1989 and owned it for roughly 13 years, records show. Since then, the 118-year-old estate has taken on a fresh new look.
Intricate molding and coffered ceilings pair with animal-themed stained-glass windows — one depicts a tiger, another an octopus — in the three-story floor plan. Within nearly 7,000 square feet are a living room, a double-island kitchen, a wine cellar, a theater room, five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
A geometrically busy ceiling tops the master suite, which opens to a balcony with city views. Outdoor spaces include a patio, a fire pit and a turf backyard reached by pocketing doors. An elevator services each of the home’s three levels.
Joel Goodrich of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Cage once said that "having different environments is better, rather than having one huge … space that you reside in all the time.” His past and present places have included a range of luxury properties around the globe, including a Gothic Tudor-style home in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood that was up for sale last year.
The 54-year-old won an Oscar for his role in the 1996 film “Leaving Las Vegas.” Since 2000, he’s appeared in 49 films, including “The Rock” (1996) “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000) and “National Treasure” (2004). More recently, he starred in last year’s black comedy “Mom and Dad.”