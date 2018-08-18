Frontman Joe Jonas readies for a change of scenery in Sherman Oaks

Joe Jonas is moving on from his Sherman Oaks home of two years. The singer-actor of Jonas Brothers and DNCE fame has put the gated spot on the market for $4.25 million.
Built in 2016, the two-story house presents as a Cape Cod-inspired contemporary in the farmhouse style. Modern touches include Calacatta marble slabs and sliding barn-style doors. Black cabinetry and gold Waterworks fixtures create visual contrast in the chef’s kitchen.
The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house has 5,600 square feet of living space covered by wide-plank oak floors. Built-ins fill the walls in the office/den, and a butler’s pantry connects the dining room and kitchen area. A movie theater features tiered seating.
Bi-folding doors open to a wide covered patio that overlooks the backyard. The quarter-acre lot, which is fenced and hedged, also holds a swimming pool with a cascading spa, a lawn and a detached guest house.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent.
Jonas, 26, gained fame in the mid-2000s as the frontman for the pop-rock band that included his brothers, Nick and Kevin. Three years ago, he formed the funk-pop group DNCE, which has released one solo album and singles that include the hit “Cake by the Ocean.” More recently, the band released the extended play “People to People.”
This year, he has a voice role in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”
A-lister goes under the radar
Actress Drew Barrymore has made a quiet move out of the Hollywood Hills, selling her longtime home in a deal completed off market. The sale price was $16.5 million.
Set at the end of a long driveway, the gated compound centers on a sprawling Midcentury ranch house that dates to 1957. The acre-plus property also includes a guest house, a guard house and a motor court. A swimming pool and terraced gardens surround the home, which takes in city to ocean views.
Tax records show the two-story home has about 8,000 square feet of living space and 18 rooms. There are four bedrooms, five fireplaces and a two-story living room.
Barrymore, 43, bought the house in 2002 after her former Beverly Hills-area home sustained damage in a fire, The Times previously reported. Property records show she paid a little more than $4.35 million for the property.
Stage, screen and television director John Bowab is a former owner of the house.
Barrymore, of the Barrymore theatrical family, is known for her film roles in “The Wedding Singer,” “50 First Dates” and the “Charlie’s Angels” films. She currently stars opposite Timothy Olyphant on the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” for which she is also an executive producer.
She will reportedly have a double role in the upcoming romantic comedy “The Stand-In.”
His in-town spot has plenty of style
Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has a duplex for sale in Echo Park at $1.299 million. No, this isn’t an investment property he happens to own — it’s a space he has used as a writer’s retreat when in town creating music for himself and the Hollywood Vampires.
The two-unit house was built in 1927 and maintains its Spanish-style roots with arched windows and passages. The 2,027 square feet of interiors, however, look fresh and new with updated kitchens, bathrooms and light walls. The singer-songwriter-actor completely renovated the duplex when he bought it in 2006 for $700,000.
One unit contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the other has one bedroom and one bathroom. The place has been staged with some of his own memorabilia.
The heavy metalist, 70, got his start with the band Alice Cooper in 1964. Hits included “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out.” The band, known for its macabre staging and theatrics, was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Randy Abrams of Podley Properties is the listing agent.
Getting choppy by the ocean
The former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu is for sale at $65.2 million, a 20% reduction from the original asking price of $81.5 million.
Currently owned by fashion mogul and film producer Sidney Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, the Point Dume estate measures slightly more than 4 acres.
At the heart of the property is a modern showplace designed by Malibu architect Ed Niles. Built in 1978, the 7,083-square-foot house boasts a copper-and-glass sunken fireplace in the living room, an updated kitchen, a media room and a wine cellar. A 30-foot-high glass ceiling brings natural light into the home’s indoor arboretum.
Including a pavilion and a separate guesthouse, the property has a total of five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The lush grounds, which feature a backdrop of ocean views, contain waterfalls, a koi pond and a swimming pool. Elsewhere is a sunken tennis court that was given to Carson as a gift from NBC.
The former "Tonight Show" host, who died in 2005 at 79, bought the estate in 1984 for about $9.5 million and owned it for more than two decades. The Kimmels acquired the home and two adjacent parcels from Carson's widow, Alexis, in 2007 for about $46 million, records show.
Sidney Kimmel, 90, is the founder of Jones Apparel Group. As a film producer, his credits include "Moneyball" (2011), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012) and "Hell or High Water" (2016).
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.
One down, one more to go
Eva Longoria of “Desperate Housewives” fame has buttoned up a sale in the Hollywood Hills, selling a home she owned for more than a decade for $3.164 million.
The three-story house, designed in contemporary Mediterranean style, has more than 8,600 square feet of interior, a home theater and multiple patios that create additional living space outside. On the home’s lower level, a lounge area features a U-shaped wet bar and windows that look directly into the bottom of the swimming pool.
Open-plan living and dining rooms, an office, six bedrooms and 8.25 bathrooms are among other living spaces.
Outdoors, a covered patio with a kitchen area opens directly to the pool. The house, built in 2006, sits on a roughly 6,800-square-foot lot with canyon and city-light views.
Loren Judd and Christopher Kiros of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents for the recent sale. Emmanuel Xuereb of 360 Realty represented the buyer.
Longoria, 43, appeared last year on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." This year, she appeared in the film comedy “Overboard” and had a voice role in the film “Dog Days.” As a producer, her credits include “Mother Up!" "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."
Still on the market is the actress’ Hollywood Hills West compound, which she bought from actor Tom Cruise three years ago for $11.4 million, records show. The 3-plus-acre estate, which comprises five separate structures, is listed for $11 million.
TV foodie looks for a bite
There’s a new menu item in Picfair Village. The home of Ryan Fey, co-host of the new Food Network series “Comfort Food Tour,” has come on the market in the tree-lined neighborhood for $989,000.
The 1925 Spanish-style bungalow has been updated and preserved to maintain its Old Hollywood ambiance. Among period details are coved ceilings, a Batchelder art tile fireplace and Palladian-style picture windows in the living room. The kitchen is outfitted with an antique white O'Keefe and Merritt stove.
The 1,034-square-foot living space also includes a formal dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. A converted garage with French doors and a kitchenette provides additional live-work space.
Outside, there’s decking and a flagstone patio topped by a mature elm tree. A fire pit and conversation area sit adjacent to the deck.
Deborah Weiss and Todd Miller of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.
Fey is a co-founder of the L.A.-based indie ad agency Omelet. Last year, he was a winner of the Guy Fieri competition series “Guy’s Big Project,” which sought to find the next big culinary travel show. As a result of the show, Fey and Mark Anderson had their show, “The Grill Dads,” green-lighted for the entire season on the Food Network.
His new series, which also includes Anderson as a co-host, premiered in July.