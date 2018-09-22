Hot Property: 'Idol' Adam Lambert doubles down in the Hollywood Hills

It’s the latest stop on the real estate tour for "American Idol” alum Adam Lambert. The singer with the showstopping voice has bought a modern home in the celebrity-popular Hollywood Hills for $6.5 million, records show.
Lambert, who this month has been performing with rock band Queen in Las Vegas, should be familiar with the area. His new place is about a mile away from another home he owns.
Completed two years ago, the two-story contemporary sits behind gates on a quarter-acre of grounds. Pocketing doors bring the outdoors into the open-space floor plan — particularly in the center-island kitchen, where two walls of glass fold back to flank the space.
Also within the more than 5,000 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie theater and an office. The main level holds a living room with a built-in fireplace, a dining area and a wine closet.
Out back are lawn, an infinity-edge pool and spa with canyon views. A covered patio and outdoor kitchen, which sit below the master suite balcony, complete the setting.
Lambert, 36, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” His most recent album, “The Original High” (2015), was a top 10 album in the U.K.
Branden Williams and Trevor Wright of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty represented Lambert.
Moving on from another ZIP Code
Jennie Garth of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame has sold her home in Studio City for about $4.478 million.
Extensively renovated during Garth’s ownership, the Modernist-vibe house hit the market in July for $4.495 million; there was an offer in hand in about a week, real estate records show. The sale price is more than double what the actress paid for the property through a trust five years ago — $2 million.
Set behind walls and gates in the Wrightwood Estates area, the single-story house draws the eye with its broad eaves, walls of windows and raised roof sections lined with clerestory windows. A reflecting pond flanks floating concrete steps leading up to the pivoting glass front door.
At the heart of the home is an open great room and dining area with soaring ceilings, a “Jetsons”-style hanging fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in canyon and city-light views. The 4,100 square feet of living space also contains a center-island kitchen, a media room and a wet bar.
In the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and custom bath, pocketing doors open directly to the swimming pool. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.
The home, built in 1978, sits on just shy of an acre of grounds that contain a turf lawn, a fire pit and multiple patios. An outdoor kitchen, a putting green and an in-ground trampoline complete the setting.
Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency represented the buyer.
Garth, 46, has kept busy since her days on “90210,” appearing on such shows as “What I Like About You,” “Mystery Girls” and “The Mick.” She reprised her role as Kelly Taylor on the drama series “90210” from 2008-10.
Actress makes a clean getaway
A trust tied to actress Sandra Bullock has sold a home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.925 million, or about $927 per square foot.
Bullock, who this year starred in the all-female heist film “Ocean’s Eight,” had offered the home for lease in recent years for as much as $16,500 a month. It had been listed for sale since July at $2.995 million, real estate records show.
The single-story house, built in 1942 and since updated, features three bedrooms, a vaulted-ceiling living room and an office lined with built-in bookshelves. The 3,153 square feet of living space also holds an eat-in kitchen and a dining area. There are fireplaces in the kitchen and living room areas.
French doors open to a covered patio that overlooks a stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa. A cabana sits near the swimming pool. Elsewhere on the property is a two-car garage.
The house previously traded hands nearly two decades ago for $1.485 million, real estate records show.
Alan Long and George Ghiz of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Long and Ghiz also represented the buyer.
Bullock, 54, won a lead actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her scores of film credits also include “Speed” (1984), “Miss Congeniality” (2000) and “Gravity” (2013).
A brush with stardom in Hollywood Hills
A Hollywood Hills house that has flirted with celebrity through the years has come on the market for $3.495 million.
Designed by noted architect Leland Fuller, the Colonial Regency Revival-style house was built in the 1937 for Hollywood heartthrob Charles “Buddy” Rogers. However, the actor would never come to live in the home and instead moved to Beverly Hills to be with love interest Mary Pickford, according to real estate agent and author Bret Parsons. Rogers and Pickford would marry that year.
The home was later expanded by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf, and restored in the mid-2000s by Jeffrey Alan Marks. Its current Palm Beach-meets-Hollywood look was done by interior designer Sharon Semmer.
Set in the Outpost Estates area, the charming house has creeping vines, dormer windows and a red front door. The two-story is set behind gates and a motor court on more than a third of an acre.
A formal entry, a library/den and lime-green living room with a garden view are among the living spaces. The formal dining room was created by Woolf during the expansion of the house. The 3,004 square feet includes a cook’s kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Outside, a large terrace patio overlooks gardens, fountains and lawn. Views from the site take in the city lights and mountains.
Parsons, who has authored numerous books about L.A.’s greatest architects, holds the listing for Pacific Union International.
An exodus to the desert
Actor, director and artist Vincent Gallo has called it a wrap in the Arts District neighborhood of downtown L.A., selling two loft-style condominiums in separate deals for $1.599 million and $2.8 million.
The two residences, both corner units, are in the 1920s Toy Factory Lofts building and feature about 2,000 square feet of open space, high ceilings and views of downtown L.A. Polished concrete floors and steel-framed windows are among original details.
One residence has one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, a balcony and a renovated galley-style kitchen. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the other unit.
Building amenities at the Toy Factory Lofts include a gym, a garden terrace and a rooftop swimming pool.
Gallo starred in such independent films as "The Legend of Kaspar Hauser" (2012), "Essential Killing" (2010) and "Tetro" (2009). He wrote, directed and starred in the 1998 independent film “Buffalo ’66.”
The 57-year-old bought both properties seven years ago for $450,000 and $475,000. He has decamped to the dry climate of Arizona, where he reportedly bought a home in hills of Tucson.
Kevin Dees and Ann Eysenring of the Agency were the listing agents for the smaller unit. Greg Harris of Compass represented the buyer. The second unit was sold in a deal completed off-market.
Better tuned to the market?
Norman Pattiz, founder of radio network Westwood One, is hoping four years and a $4-million turn of the dial will be enough to sell his compound in Montecito.
Complete with a Mediterranean-vibe estate, a palatial pool space and a two-story pavilion, the nearly 3-acre property is on the market for a dollar shy of $12 million. It originally hit the market in 2014 at $15.9 million.
Gates open to a palm-lined driveway, which snakes up to a motor court at the front of the home. Inside, a two-story foyer with limestone floors and a sweeping staircase kicks off the 9,430 square feet of elegant living spaces.
Coffered ceilings top the formal dining room, arched windows brighten the living room, and the spacious kitchen has an oversized island at its center. The main floor also holds a wood-paneled library, a window-lined breakfast nook and a family room with a fireplace.
The master suite, containing one of the property’s five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, sits under a dramatic plaster ceiling.
Past a rolling lawn, a swimming pool borders an ivy-draped pavilion. Nearby sit a fireplace and a covered dining area.
Peter Zimble and Dusty Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Pattiz, 75, founded Westwood One in 1976. At its height, the national syndication network broadcast news, weather, sports and entertainment to around 7,700 stations around the country.