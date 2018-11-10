Hot Property: 'SNL' alum Kristen Wiig prepares for a closing act in Silver Lake

It’s a wrap in Silver Lake for Kristen Wiig, who is offering her revamped Midcentury Modern-style home for $5.125 million.
The Silver Lake hillside perch, named the Martin Residence for its architect, Albert P. Martin, maintains its Modernist aesthetic and original floor plan. An open-concept great room anchors the 3,515-square-foot interior and boasts restored sconces, oyster-colored cement tile floors and a concrete-block fireplace. Rich western red cedar paneling lines the ceiling.
There are also three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a stained-glass kitchen, an office, a den and a newly added movie theater accessed by a sliding wall of wood. A separate guest residence adds a studio and sauna.
Walls of glass line the home’s rear, opening up to a wraparound deck with views of the Silver Lake Reservoir. An infinity-edge pool and spa cap off the space.
Taalman Architecture handled the recent renovation of the home. George Penner of Deasy/Penner and Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre Real Estate are the listing agents.
Wiig was a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" from 2005 to 2012. Since then, she’s starred in the films “Skeleton Twins,” “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and “Downsizing.”
The 45-year-old actress has been busy in and around the Eastside of Los Angeles as of late. Last year, she sold her Los Feliz estate for $2 million and picked up a Case Study House in Pasadena for around $3 million.
Fighter flashes some green
There’s a reason why Floyd Mayweather Jr. is nicknamed “Money,” and it’s not for a lack of spending. The retired boxer has shelled out $10 million for a newly constructed compound in Las Vegas.
Extravagant in style, the palatial estate offers a total of 21,861 square feet, including a mansion with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There are also two guesthouses, indoor and outdoor pools, a pool house, two detached garages, a 20-car subterranean garage and a vineyard across 1.41 acres.
A column-lined porte-cochère marks the entry to the main home, which sports heated floors and an elevator. Patios and loggias span the backside, leading into a turf-and-stone courtyard with a fountain pool at the center.
Drought-tolerant plants add some color to the desert landscape.
Kamran Zand of Luxury Estates International held the listing. Tanasha Pettigrew of Simply Vegas represented Mayweather.
This is the second time Mayweather has dropped eight figures on a home in the last two years. In 2017, he paid $25.5 million for a Beverly Hills home.
After retiring in 2015 following an undefeated career, Mayweather returned last year to fight MMA star Conor McGregor, earning an estimated $275 million in the process. He is reportedly in talks for a rematch against Manny Pacquiao.
Ready to bolt from Monterrey Peninsula
L.A. Chargers Vice Chairman Michael Spanos is looking to make a trade in Pebble Beach, where he’s listed his home for sale at $9.45 million. That’s more than double what he paid when he scooped it up nine years ago for $4.175 million, records show.
Wrought-iron gates mark the entrance to the 1.25-acre property, and a stone-paved driveway winds its way toward the home. Through an arched front door sits 5,804 square feet of wood-accented, indoor-outdoor living spaces.
A dual-sided fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the great room, separating a living space from a formal dining area. It’s one of five fireplaces in the home. There’s also a chef’s kitchen with an island and beamed ceilings, an office filled with built-ins, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, a flagstone patio takes in views of the ocean, as well as the 6th and 7th holes of the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Jamal Noorzoy of Alain Pinel Realtors holds the listing.
Spanos is the son of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, who died this year at 95. In addition to his Chargers team duties, he is president of A.G. Spanos Cos., which develops multifamily housing and commercial projects.
Landlord eyes a new role
After trying his hand at the rental market, Tony Hale is ready to sell. The actor and comedian of “Veep” and “Arrested Development” fame has put his home in historic Los Feliz on the market for $1.699 million.
In recent years, he’s had the place up for lease at about $7,000 a month.
Tucked behind tall hedges, the traditional-style house puts forth a classic face with horizontal siding and picture windows set between black shutters. A canary yellow front door pops against the home’s light gray facade.
A formal entry with a sweeping staircase sits just inside and opens to separate living and dining rooms. An office/bedroom and an updated kitchen fill out the main floor. A cozy breakfast nook sits off the kitchen and has built-in bench seating and garden views.
Three upstairs bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, there are upper and lower brick terraces, lawn and a large fireplace.
The 48-year-old actor has received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his supporting role as a vice presidential aide on “Veep,” winning twice. This year, Hale has kept busy with appearances in the films “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Sadie” and “Love, Simon.”
Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
A perfect pairing
In Bel-Air, a vineyard owned by late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio has come on the market for $19.95 million.
The 1.41-acre property sits across the street from the entrance to Chartwell, Perenchio’s longtime estate, which came on the market last week for $245 million. During his ownership, it was used as the private vineyard for Chartwell.
Set behind fences and hedges, the plantation was previously the site of a Tudor-style residence where singer John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas and funk musician Sly Stone once lived. Perenchio acquired the property more than a decade ago from Bren Simon, widow of late shopping mall magnate and Indiana Pacers co-owner Melvin Simon.
Beyond the gated entry, the property has a large motor court and a circular driveway. Stone pathways snake through the grounds, creating a pathway to reach the grape-bearing vines. A large swath of lawn sits near the bottom of the property.
Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in 2017 at 86. Chartwell, his main residence, is currently the most expensive home for sale in the United States.
There are eight listing agents: Drew Fenton, Gary Gold and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland; Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway; and Joyce Rey, Jade Mills and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker.
It’s got Marvel-worthy views
Filmmaker James Mangold, who co-wrote and directed the 2017 Marvel blockbuster “Logan,” has bought a property in Malibu’s Point Dume area for $9.2 million.
Although publicly available details about the home are scant, building permits reveal the residence was recently renovated and expanded. Among new features are two fireplaces, walls of windows and an open-concept floor plan.
The multilevel home sits behind gates on more than an acre of grounds and has a refinished swimming pool. Access rights and a beach key for one of three private gates leading to the beachfront were transferred in the deal.
Mangold previously directed the films "The Wolverine" (2013) and "Walk the Line" (2005). His writing credits include the films "Walk the Line," "Kate & Leopold" (2001) and "Girl, Interrupted" (1999).
The 54-year-old was in talks to direct a “Star Wars” spin-off film based on the character Boba Fett. The film has reportedly been put on hold.
Pulling up anchor in the ‘bu
Carla Sands, U.S. ambassador to Denmark and former advisor to President Trump, has sold her oceanfront home in Malibu for $13.656 million.
The Mediterranean-vibe residence in the Broad Beach area had been listed since last year for as much as $17.995 million. Sands bought the home with her late husband, Los Angeles real estate mogul Fred Sands, in 2013 for $12.25 million.
The two-story home, built in 2010, features such details as teak pocketing doors, imported limestone and a floating staircase made of Caesarstone and steel. The approximately 7,500 square feet of interior space includes a formal dining room, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a center-island kitchen and a gym.
There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus an office. The master suite, which has a Picasso-inspired bathtub, opens to an ocean-facing balcony.
Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Cortazzo also represented the buyer.
After her husband’s death in 2015, Sands replaced him as CEO of Vintage Capital, which has more than $150 million in assets. The businesswoman and diplomat joined Trump's economic advisory council in 2016.