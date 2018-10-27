My Favorite Room: Ione Skye's living room reflects important chapters and people in her life

I love the view of the trees and it's nice to lie on this sofa and read or nap peacefully while the kids are at school. I got this home more than 20 years ago and it used to be more of a crazy party house. Then my husband had a big, spiritual 10 years when he was a real seeker, so we had a lot of Indian pujas (Hindu worship rituals) here. It's gone from partying, to spiritual things, to now a lot of kids, dogs and music.