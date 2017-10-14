My Favorite Room: Jo Ann Thrailkill's comfy and cozy bedroom warms the heart

If Jo Ann Thrailkill and husband Jeff Castelaz are home, they can almost always be found lounging in their quiet bedroom, with its tranquil view and muted blue and dusky pink color scheme.

“My mom calls Jeff and I ‘John and Yoko’ because we don’t like to get out of the bed,” Thrailkill said.

It was in this room that the music industry veterans mourned the loss of their younger son, Pablo, to cancer in 2009 at the age of 6, and where they came up with the idea to create the Pablove Foundation, a nonprofit for kids in cancer treatment.

Thrailkill — who has produced music videos for Justin Timberlake and the Foo Fighters — bought the 2,200-square-foot two-story Silver Lake house in 1998. Shortly after, she met and married Castelaz, founder of artist and producer representation company Cast Management, who lived up the street.

Built in 1939, the house has been through various design phases over the years; the master bedroom was redone this year.

Why is this your favorite room?

I like the cozy and comfy nature of it and the light. With the curtains open, I am in a treehouse with views of Silver Lake and the hillside. I have to make my bed the second I get out so I don’t get back in.

It sounds like it was a gathering place for the whole family as well.

Somehow both our boys would always end up in this room with us. They would nap here and not in their own rooms. There’s a lot of history and cherished memories.

What was your redesign vision?

A lot of the houses in Silver Lake lean toward midcentury modern. I’m from New Orleans and wanted to have that Southern feel as well.

I like how you incorporated color. How did you settle on what shades to choose?

I fell in love with the color and texture of these blue linen sheets at Restoration Hardware. We built it from there. I wanted some pink also, and to lighten the room we went with pale wood.

Where else do you like to shop for home furnishings?

The headboard is from Wayfair covered with fabric from Rebecca Atwood Designs. The chair is from Lawson-Fenning here in Silver Lake, covered in pink velvet from Diamond Foam and Fabric.

What are some of the more interesting pieces?

These bracelet cuffs are a tabletop statement piece. They are handmade by an artist named Gogo Borgerding in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District.

There’s a meaningful story behind the photos on your walls.

After Pablo passed away, we discovered photos he had taken on all our devices. It was a creative outlet while he was in treatment. He left them behind as gifts for us.

We founded Pablove Shutterbugs, an arts education photography program for kids in treatment. All proceeds from sales of their prints fund research programs.

And some of these photos were taken by children in the program?

“Observatory,” from 9-year-old Josh, was from our first pilot program and taken at the Griffith Observatory. And Juliette, 14, took “Miraculous Cures at St. Roch,” a famous chapel in New Orleans.

