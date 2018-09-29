Neighborhood Spotlight: Montebello, close (but not too close) to the action, offers reasonable prices

It would be 50 more years before the settlement that became Montebello was established on land purchased by prominent Los Angeles businessmen. First called Newmark, after one of the landowners, the town was soon renamed Montebello at the behest of William Mulholland, the pioneering engineer of the Los Angeles water system; his Montebello Land and Water Co. served the new settlement. The official city history notes that the name translates as “beautiful hills” in Italian.