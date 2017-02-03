Neighborhood Spotlight: Pico-Robertson an evolving hub of Jewish culture

Over the years, the center of gravity of L.A.’s Jewish community, along with that of the city as a whole, has shifted ever westward.

Boyle Heights was at the core of Jewish life in Los Angeles during the late 1800s and early 1900s, and the Fairfax District could claim that title until the 1980s. But the spiritual heartland of the Jewish community is now in Pico-Robertson.

This bustling neighborhood became a popular destination for Jewish Angelenos after World War II, but Jews were in West L.A. long before that. German Ashkenazi Jews were the first to make the area home in the 1910s (back when Pico Boulevard was still a dirt road), and they were among the founders of Hillcrest Country Club.

Proximity to 20th Century Fox made the surrounding neighborhoods a draw for Jewish entertainment professionals, both in front of and behind the camera. New businesses and homes began to pop up along Pico Boulevard, which had become a popular road to the beaches of Santa Monica.

The farms and oil fields that had provided the scenic backdrop to many a bumpy, dusty ride to the ocean gave way to development, as the empty spaces between the beaches and the city began to fill in.

By the end of the 1930s, Pico-Robertson was fully built out, with a mix of single-family and apartment buildings that were within easy walking distance of the shopping and business districts on Pico and Robertson boulevards.

That walkability would become a crucial part of the appeal the neighborhood has for Orthodox Jews, who began to move in ever greater numbers to Pico-Robertson in the 1980s, and who, being prohibited from driving on the Sabbath, appreciated the convenience of having synagogues just a few steps away.

They joined a newly established population of Iranian Jews who had settled in the neighborhood, having fled the revolution to make their new home in Los Angeles. Members of the diaspora from all over the world now lived in one L.A. neighborhood, and the torch had firmly been passed from the Fairfax District to Pico-Robertson.