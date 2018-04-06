Neighborhood Spotlight: Redondo Beach, though pricey, is not quite a South Bay A-lister

Although the first hints of its industrial future came with the founding of the Pacific Salt Works on the shores of a large salt lake in the area in 1854, the development of Redondo Beach actually began in earnest in 1887. That year, the sisters Dominguez sold a portion of the 75,000 acres of coastal land that had been granted to their great-grandfather by the Mexican government to real estate developers eager to cash in on the South Bay's nascent tourism industry.