Modern Beverly Hills mansion paces July's top sales at $24.9 million

A high-water sale in Hidden Hills, a former celebrity home in Brentwood and a piece of Bradbury family history were among the priciest real estate transactions in Los Angeles County in July.

$24.9 million — Beverly Hills

In the 900 block of Hartford Way, a modern mansion on more than half an acre sold in a deal between two Delaware-based corporate entities.

The roughly 12,000-square-foot home, built in 2010, originally entered the market last year at $35 million but saw its price cut $8 million before the sale. It previously changed hands six years ago for $6.825 million, public records show.

Among features of note are stone accent walls, ambient floor lighting and a large skylight that tops a conversation pit in the living room. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with a wide center island, and the formal dining room has seating for a dozen or more guests.

Including the guesthouse, which sits across from the swimming pool, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Ryan Davis of Compass and Tiffany Martin of the Agency represented the buyer, a corporation linked to billionaire businessman Alec E. Gores. Linda May of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer, a limited liability company with a Philadelphia, Pa., tax address.

$18.2 million — Hidden Hills

A modern estate on Long Valley Road changed hands in one of Hidden Hills’ priciest sales historically.

The $18.2-million price is the highest paid for a single-family home in the gated equestrian community since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian bought a home there in 2014 for $19.75 million. It was reportedly purchased by Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter better known as the Weeknd, according to TMZ.

Set on 3 acres of grounds, the estate centers on a newly built mansion with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in more than 13,000 square feet of living space. Sharing the site is a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse, a saltwater swimming pool and an eight-stall barn. A crop of redwood trees sits beyond the gated entrance.

Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Angel Salvador of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

Michael McNamara / Shooting LA The 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival sold in Pacific Palisades for the asking price of $12 million. The property also includes a garage/guest house designed by architect Wallace Neff and built in the 1970s. The 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival sold in Pacific Palisades for the asking price of $12 million. The property also includes a garage/guest house designed by architect Wallace Neff and built in the 1970s. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

$15.5 million — Pacific Palisades

An English traditional-style home on San Remo Drive sold for the first time in nearly half a century, records show.

Found in the desirable Upper Riviera section, the home sits on more than an acre of grounds that include rolling lawns, citrus and rose gardens, a swimming pool and lighted tennis court.

Its 6,321 square feet of living space includes a vaulted-ceiling family room, living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A wood-paneled den holds a brick wood-burning fireplace and a bar.

On and off the market for the past six years, the 1946-built house was last listed for $16.995 million, records show.

Jordan Eamer of Compass was the listing agent. Santiago Arana of the Agency represented the buyer.

$12 million — Brentwood

A newly built, Hamptons-inspired home that replaced a house once owned by actress Reese Witherspoon and, before her, actor Mark Harmon, sold in the 300 block of North Gunston Drive for $950,000 less than the asking price of $12.95 million.

The two-story house in a guard-gated community blends elements of contemporary and East Coast style. Features include eye-catching fixtures, European hardwood floors and fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom.

In the dining room, a wine cellar sits behind a wall of steel-framed glass. A theater room, a game room, a gym, a yoga studio, seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the floor plan.

The buyer was an aerospace executive; the seller was a Delaware-based entity managed by Omer Ivanir, co-founder of TriWest Development.

Todd Baker of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage had the listing. Christopher Damon and Joyce Rey, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

$12 million — Pacific Palisades

A Spanish Colonial-style house, built in the early 1920s for the youngest son of pioneer real estate developer Lewis L. Bradbury, sold for the asking price.

Designed by architect John W. Byers, the handsome residence boasts such period details as hand-stenciled beams, carved oak railings and the original fireplace mantel in the living room. Decorative tile work adds visual interest around the front door.

Sets of French doors lead to an inner courtyard modeled after the House of El Greco in Spain. A two-story garage/guesthouse was added to the property in 1970s and designed by architect Wallace Neff.

Kelly deLaat of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Kathy Fisher of Gibson International represented the buyer.

