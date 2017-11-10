Newly built homes scale October's price heights

One home sale eclipsed the $20-million mark in Los Angeles County last month, and a handful of others changed owners in the $10-million-and-up category. Among notable top-dollar deals were the sales of a film producer’s house and a singer-turned-interior-designer’s digs, both in Beverly Hills. Here’s a look at some of October’s most expensive residential sales.

—

$26.75 million — Beverly Hills

A newly built mansion centrally located on Lexington Drive in Beverly Hills passed from one limited liability company to another mid-month for $26.75 million.

A courtyard leads to a light-filled atrium at the entrance of the custom-built French-style residence. A double-island kitchen, a theater, a gym, seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms are within the 16,400 square feet of living space. A large skylight tops the house.

A resort-like swimming pool with a spa and cabana are also on the more than half an acre of grounds.

The property came on the market in June at $32 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The previous sale was five years ago for $6.85 million.

Mauricio Umansky and Rouja Koleva of the Agency were the listing agents. Ben Bacal of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

$14.85 million – Bel-Air

A neo-classic-inspired estate in the 1700 block of Lexington Drive in Beverly Hills sold for $14.85 million. The mansion, built last year, sits on more than 4 acres that were purchased through foreclosure in 2016 for close to $4.75 million.

Entered through a grand foyer with 30-foot ceilings and a double staircase, the opulent showplace features elaborate crown moldings that draw the eyes to the ceiling, marble and Corinthian columns. Within the 17,415 square feet of living space are a billiards room, a theater room, wet and dry saunas, a wine cellar, a detached two-story guesthouse, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

In the over-the-top department, there’s an indoor swimming pool with a spa and a climate-controlled winter closet. Another pool and spa, surrounded by columns, sit outside.

The property came on the market in July at $16.5 million.

Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go of the John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Yuan Le of PVC Financial represented the buyer.

The Tudor-style home sits on half an acre in Beverly Hills and comes with a two-story guesthouse. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

$14.812 million – Beverly Hills

Film producer Eric Gold, whose credits include “Scary Movie” and “Major Payne,” and his wife, actress-producer Marcy Kaplan, sold their home along Elm Drive in Beverly Hills for about $14.812 million. The 1920s Tudor Revival features leaded windows and half-timber accents.

A formal entry, two living rooms with fireplaces, a wood-paneled billiards room and a guesthouse are within the 11,200 square feet of living space. There are a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The half-acre manicured grounds include a basketball court and a swimming pool with a spa.

The house had been listed since June for $16.5 million. The couple had purchased the property in 2006 for $8.8 million.

Billy Rose of the Agency was the listing agent. Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

$14 million – Beverly Hills

Singer and interior designer Karyn White sold a Beverly Hills home for $14 million through a limited liability company.

Set behind gates on more than an acre on Hazen Drive, the two-story Georgian Colonial underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation during White’s ownership. She purchased the property two years ago from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor Jonathan Frakes for $11.995 million.

The Georgian Colonial-style home has been reinvented inside as a Traditional with a contemporary twist. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Traditional with a contemporary twist, the 10,000 square feet of interiors feature a wood-paneled study, a wine cellar, a gym, a tricked-out man cave with a wet bar, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Jon Grauman of the Agency represented the buyer.

$11.3 million – Manhattan Beach

A 1950s multistory in the 1900 block of the Strand in Manhattan Beach sold for $11.3 million.

Positioned on a bluff above the sand, the ocean-view home has a light and airy beach vibe, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 3,482 square feet of living space. A one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental unit sits atop the three-car garage.

The house previously sold 30 years ago for $970,000.

Bryne Stroyke of Stroyke Properties handled the deal.

