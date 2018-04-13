Another high-dollar sale in March keeps things hot in Malibu

Another blockbuster sale along the sand in Malibu paved the way for L.A. County's highest-priced home sales for the month of March. In the Beverly Hills market, two sales tipped the scales at $22 million or more.
Here's a larger look.
$38 million — Malibu
Hollywood film producer Joel Silver sold his home on Pacific Coast Highway for $38 million, below his original asking price of $57.5 million.
The beachfront house was built in the 1930s and has since been updated. The two-story sits on a roomy lot of about three-quarters of an acre and features 137 feet of beach frontage, a swimming pool and a tennis court.
Living spaces include a two-story great room, a formal dining room and a lofted office space. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms plus a detached guesthouse. The master suite takes in views of the ocean and Carbon Beach through walls of glass.
Judy Feder of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, held the listing. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the buyer.
$23.5 million — Beverly Hills
In the 700 block of North Canon Drive, a Mediterranean mansion designed by architect Peter Choate changed hands for $300,000 less than the asking price.
Composed of two parcels totaling 1.2 acres, the gated estate includes a 2000-built main house, a guesthouse, a lighted sports court and a swimming pool. The structures combine for nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and nearly 14,300 square feet of living space.
Other features of note include an exposed-beam living room, an eat-in kitchen and a private screening room with a hand-painted ceiling. The master suite has two walk-in closets and two bathrooms.
There are also a private bath and sauna. A large gated courtyard with specimen trees and fountains provides a scenic entry.
Joyce Rey and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Fred Bernstein of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer, a limited liability company.
$22 million — Beverly Hills
Set behind gates on Shadow Hill Way, a Spanish Revival estate sold to a blind trust for $5.9 million less than the asking price.
The home, which rests on a promontory of about an acre, was designed in the 1950s by noted architect Wallace Neff and more recently renovated in its current style by Tim Morrison.
It has nearly 8,700 square feet of living space that includes scaled living and dining rooms, a chef's kitchen with an L-shaped island, three fireplaces, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. A guesthouse provides another bedroom en suite.
French doors off the common areas open to an unusual shell-shaped swimming pool. Decking, fountains, a three-car garage and a motor court complete the grounds.
Joe Babajian and William Strassner of Rodeo Realty were the co-listing agents. Jay Harris of the Agency represented the buyer.
$19.5 million — Pacific Palisades
In the Amalfi Coast section of Pacific Palisades, the former estate of "Green Acres" actor Eddie Albert sold to Bobby Murphy, the Snap Inc. co-founder and chief technology officer, for the asking price. The seller was noted landscape designer Jay Griffith.
The John Byers-designed house was built in 1933 and owned by Albert for nearly five decades. Recently restored, it has more than 4,800 square feet of interior, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Classic details include period fixtures, beamed ceilings and an oversized fireplace in the living room. Weathered wood paneling gives a rustic vibe to a vintage pub room.
In addition to the main house, the three-quarter-acre estate includes several outdoor pavilions and a swimming pool surrounded by lawn.
Fran Flanagan of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Todd Stein of Campbell Wellman Properties represented Snapchat co-founder Murphy, who made the purchase through a corporate entity.
