Top Sales: Futuristic home in the Hollywood Hills fetches $15.75 million

New and old trophies in Beverly Hills and a futuristic-vibe showplace in Hollywood Hills West were among the high-priced properties that traded in Los Angeles in August. Here’s a closer look.
$15.75 million — Hollywood Hills West
On Magnetic Terrace, a modern showplace on more than half an acre sold for about $2.25 million less than the asking price.
Obscured by hedges and trees, the futuristic-vibe house is visually dramatic, with both clean and curved walls of glass that run floor-to-ceiling. An artistic floating staircase sits just beyond the three-story entry.
A 2,500-square-foot living room accounts for about one-fifth of the home’s 12,109 square feet of interior space. Other common rooms include a chef’s kitchen, a salon and a home theater. The master suite comprises two walk-in closets and an office, for a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Outside, a large patio sits level with a 30,000-gallon infinity-edge swimming and spa.
Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. The Altmans also represented the buyer: a limited liability company.
$14.2 million — Beverly Hills
A newly built home in the Flats section of Beverly Hills traded hands for $1.75 million less than the asking price. Six years ago, the same property sold for $3.5 million, records show.
Designed in Mediterranean style, the three-story contemporary house sits behind fences and gates on about a third of an acre.
At the heart of the home is a grand living room with wood-beam ceilings that opens to a formal dining room. Seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a media room and a wellness center with a sauna also lie within the more than 10,000 square feet of interiors. Two staircases and an elevator run between each floor.
Outside, the fenced and hedge grounds center on an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A cabana sits adjacent to the pool.
David Shemesh of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Susan Kastner of Pacific Union International represented the buyer: a limited liability company.
$12.85 million — Manhattan Beach
On John Street, an estate built for former baseball player Jason Kendall sold for $850,000 less than the asking price.
Found in the area’s Hill section, the property features a multilevel main house with five bedrooms, a media room, two family rooms and a billiards room. A one-bedroom guesthouse, which has its own kitchen and living room, and a swimming pool also occupy the property.
Beyond the formal entry, the main house opens to 7,400 square feet of space detailed with delicate molding, wainscoting and oak flooring. There are fireplaces in the living room and library.
Wraparound balconies take in 270-degree views of the coastline.
Lauren Forbes and John Corrales of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Molly Hobin of the Hobin Co. represented the buyer.
$12.75 million — Beverly HIlls
Publisher and art collector Benedikt Taschen and his wife, Lauren, paid $1.15 million less than the asking price for a modernist trophy on Summit Drive.
Set at the end of a gated driveway, the Midcentury Modern-style residence was designed by noted architects Thornton Abell and O’Neil Ford. Virtually untouched since it was built in 1956, the post-and-beam is distinguished by its clean lines, overhanging eaves and a wide front-facing terrace that sits above a carport.
Within 5,000 square feet of living space are four bedrooms, five bathroom and a living room with a brick fireplace. Pocketing screens create movable partitions between the open-plan living spaces. Walls of windows take in tree-top views.
The home sits on a lot of about an acre that was once part of an estate owned by Charlie Chaplin. A swimming pool, a detached studio and Chaplin’s original tennis court make up the grounds, according to the listing.
The property originally hit the market in July for $13.9 million and sold in less than a month, records show.
Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates was the listing agent. Stefani Stolper of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.