What $1.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in the neighborhoods of San Roque and Lower Riviera and the city of Solvang in Santa Barbara County.
SAN ROQUE: Built in 1925, this idyllic fence-lined home opens to period details such as original oak floors, exposed-beam ceilings and a stone fireplace.
Address: 3895 Sterret Ave., Santa Barbara, 93110
Listed for: $1.469 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,076 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)
Features: Picture windows; outdoor bar; spa; putting green
About the area: In the 93110 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.185 million, down 12.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LOWER RIVIERA: Picture windows pull ocean views into the living spaces of this 1950s California cottage, which is perched on a hill surveying Santa Barbara.
Address: 1323 E. De la Guerra Road, Santa Barbara, 93103
Listed for: $1.565 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,557 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)
Features: Landscaped grounds; hardwood floors; oversized bedrooms; tiled patio
About the area: In the 93103 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $983,000, down 27.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SOLVANG: Spanning nearly 5,000 square feet, this spacious two-story opens to an entertainment-oriented backyard with a pool and spa.
Address: 949 Old Ranch Road, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $1.495 million for six bedrooms, five bathrooms in 4,902 square feet (1.17-acre lot)
Features: Gated entry; lower-level master wing; chandelier-topped living spaces; billiards room
About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $846,000, up 16.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN ROQUE: The flowery grounds of this remodeled cottage feature a man-made stream and a deck with a spa.
Address: 3411 Calle Noguera, Santa Barbara, 93105
Listed for: $1.549 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,968 square feet (11,761-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; center-island kitchen; remodeled bathrooms; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.225 million, down 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LOWER RIVIERA: With a clay tile roof and a floor plan full of restored hardwood, this 1920s Spanish bungalow doesn’t stray far from its roots.
Address: 620 Sierra St., Santa Barbara, 93103
Listed for: $1.495 million for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,500 square feet (3,484-square-foot lot)
Features: Formal dining room; remodeled kitchen; arched doorways; ocean-view terrace
SOLVANG: A white picket fence wraps around this Traditional house, but the grounds beyond cover nearly 5 acres.
Address: 1180 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, 93463
Listed for: $1.56 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,035 square feet (4.86-acre lot)
Features: Yard with fountain; stone fireplace; center-island kitchen; storage shed
