What $900,000 buys in the San Fernando Valley real estate market

What does $900,000 buy in the San Fernando Valley housing market? In Burbank, a contemporary home with canyon views; in Chatsworth, a 5,200-square-foot house with a pool; and in Studio City, a 1930s bungalow with a recording studio.

Here’s a more detailed look:

11416 Orcas Ave. Realtor.com 11416 Orcas Ave. 11416 Orcas Ave. (Realtor.com)

SYLMAR: This ranch-style house on about half an acre features a living room with vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to a covered patio.

Address: 11416 Orcas Ave., Sylmar, 91342

Listed for: $895,000 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,964 square feet of living space (0.46-acre lot)

Features: Skylights; brick fireplaces; swimming pool

About the area: In the 91342 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $470,000, up 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

20481 Tulsa St. Realtor.com 20481 Tulsa St. 20481 Tulsa St. (Realtor.com)

CHATSWORTH: Palms and mature landscaping surround the resort-style swimming pool and sports court at this two-story Mediterranean in the Rancho de Caballeros community.

Address: 20481 Tulsa St., Chatsworth, 91311

Listed for: $899,000 for six bedrooms, six bathrooms in 5,200 square feet (0.4-acre lot)

Features: Master suite with fireplace; center-island kitchen; fire pit

About the area: In the 91311 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $660,000, a 20% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5520 Mason Ave Realtor.com 5520 Mason Ave 5520 Mason Ave (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: This flat-roofed midcentury recalls the groovy spirit of the 1960s and ’70s with its rock-wall fireplace, beamed ceilings and period chandeliers.

Address: 5520 Mason Ave., Woodland Hills, 91367

Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,488 square feet (0.42-acre lot)

Features: Open-plan living areas; period cabinetry; covered porch

About the area: In the 91367 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $763,000, up 5.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4448 Kraft Ave. Realtor.com 4448 Kraft Ave. 4448 Kraft Ave. (Realtor.com)

STUDIO CITY: Hardwood flooring, coved ceilings and built-ins in the living room are among features of this 1930s bungalow with recording studio.

Address: 4448 Kraft Ave., Studio City, 91602

Listed for: $899,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,087 square feet (6,003-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; mature trees and landscaping

About the area: In the 91602 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $950,000, up 21.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1248 E. Elmwood Ave. Realtor.com 1248 E. Elmwood Ave. 1248 E. Elmwood Ave. (Realtor.com)

BURBANK: This two-story contemporary, built in 1981, takes in city-light views from its location atop Elmwood Canyon.

Address: 1248 E. Elmwood Ave., Burbank, 91501

Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,128 square feet (0.42-acre lot)

Features: Fenced and gated yard; brick siding

About the area: In the 91501 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $913,000, a 6.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7135 Geyser Ave. Realtor.com 7135 Geyser Ave. 7135 Geyser Ave. (Realtor.com)

RESEDA: This Mediterranean-style home, built in 1939 and since updated, sits on more than a third of an acre with a two-story guest house and large backyard.

Address: 7135 Geyser Ave., Reseda, 91335

Listed for: $899,000 for eight bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet (0.34-acre lot)

Features: Custom front door; tile flooring; living room with custom fireplace mantle

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $688,000, up 26.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views

City Council rejects landmark status for Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets his price and more in Bay Area home sale