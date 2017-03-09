What L.A. County’s median price buys in Eagle Rock, Lake Balboa and Long Beach

In January, the median sales price for single-family homes in Greater L.A climbed to $550,000, about an 8% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic. In Eagle Rock, that amount buys a charming cottage; in Lake Balboa, a Spanish-inspired two-story; and in Long Beach, an updated ranch home.
Here’s a more detailed look:
EAGLE ROCK: A red front door and crisp white siding lend to the curb appeal of this two-bedroom bungalow.
Address: 1864 N. Avenue 51, Los Angeles, 90042
Listed for: $539,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 769 square feet (5,600-square-foot lot)
Features: Breakfast nook; newly painted interior; terraced yard with drought-tolerant landscaping
About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $705,000, up 17.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LONG BEACH: Found near Carson Park, this single-story features a covered front porch, original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen.
Address: 3766 Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach, 90808
Listed for: $549,900 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,218 square feet (5,071-square-foot lot)
Features: Indoor laundry room; detached two-car garage
About the area: In the 90808 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $640,000, a 13.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE BALBOA: This three-bedroom on a corner lot includes a professionally built recording studio and accompanying sound booth.
Address: 7400 Oak Park Ave., Lake Balboa, 91406
Listed for: $540,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,134 square feet (6,337-square-foot lot)
Features: Fenced yard; living room with fireplace; hardwood floors
About the area: In the 91406 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $528,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
EAGLE ROCK: An updated bathroom and fresh exterior paint are among features of this two-bedroom cottage.
Address: 1859 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles, 90041
Listed for: $565,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 838 square feet (6,032-square-foot lot)
Features: Private rear driveway; front porch; fenced frontyard
About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $855,000, up 27.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAKE BALBOA: Ceramic tile and hardwood floors feature prominently within this three-bedroom with Spanish influences.
Address: 6846 Whitman Ave., Lake Balboa, 91406
Listed for: $549,999 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,031 square feet (5,008-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; vaulted ceilings; master suite with walk-in closet
About the area: In the 91406 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $528,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LONG BEACH: Built in 1950, this single-story in the Plaza area has been updated with distressed wood floors, crown molding and a remodeled bathroom.
Address: 3543 Carfax Ave., Long Beach, 90808
Listed for: $549,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 940 square feet (4,793-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-burning fireplace; recessed lighting; stainless-steel appliances
About the area: In the 90808 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $640,000, a 13.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
