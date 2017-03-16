What $575,000 buys right now in the Moorpark, Oak View and Oxnard housing markets

How much house does $575,000 buy in Ventura County? In Moorpark, about that amount gets you a three-bedroom with an updated kitchen; in Oak View, a geodesic dome home; and in Oxnard, a gated ranch house.

Here’s a more detailed look:

671 Lucille Circle. Realtor.com 671 Lucille Circle. 671 Lucille Circle. (Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: This two-bedroom, built in 1984, sits on a quarter-acre of grounds with lawns, fenced garden beds and a trellis-topped patio.

Address: 671 Lucille Circle, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $574,500 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,347 square feet (0.25-acre lot)

Features: Updated kitchen with cherry-wood cabinetry; travertine floors

About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $660,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2157 Hyacinth Drive. Realtor.com 2157 Hyacinth Drive. 2157 Hyacinth Drive. (Realtor.com)

OAK VIEW: Irregular stained glass windows lend a whimsical note to this geodesic dome house on more than a quarter of an acre.

Address: 65 Apricot St., Oak View, 93022

Listed for: $579,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,745 square feet (0.29-acre lot)

Features: Living room with rock fireplace; expansive decking; detached garage

About the area: In the 93022 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $495,000, a 12.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1582 Teal Club Road. Realtor.com 1582 Teal Club Road. 1582 Teal Club Road. (Realtor.com)

OXNARD: Originally built in the 1950s, this gated two-story features ceramic tile floors, vaulted ceilings and an updated kitchen with a center island.

Address: 1582 Teal Club Road, Oxnard, 93030

Listed for: $589,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,424 square feet (0.47-acre lot)

Features: French doors; living room with wall fireplace

About the area: In the 93030 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $475,000, up 14.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

13143 E. Mesa Verde Drive. Realtor.com 13143 E. Mesa Verde Drive. 13143 E. Mesa Verde Drive. (Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: A remodeled kitchen with granite countertops highlights this updated three-bedroom in the South Moorpark area.

Address: 13143 E. Mesa Verde Drive, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $569,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,439 square feet (4,993-square-foot lot)

Features: New interior paint and carpeting; vaulted ceilings; living room with fireplace

155 Verde Oak Drive. Realtor.com 155 Verde Oak Drive. 155 Verde Oak Drive. (Realtor.com)

OAK VIEW: This three-bedroom on a corner lot has a sunroom that opens to a swimming pool for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Address: 155 Verde Oak Drive, Oak View, 93022

Listed for: $565,888 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,374 square feet (8,506-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with wood-burning fireplace; updated kitchen; new floors

OXNARD: A master suite with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings highlights this four-bedroom

Address: 2157 Hyacinth Drive, Oxnard, 93036

Listed for: $570,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,164 square feet (6,150-square-foot lot)

Features: Guest suite with fireplace; updated bathrooms; covered patio

About the area: In the 93036 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $450,000, a 20.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

