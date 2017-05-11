What less than $1 million buys among Craftsman-style homes in L.A. and environs

Here’s a look at Craftsman-style homes on the market for less than $1 million in several Los Angeles area communities.

Realtor.com 2470 Echo Park Ave. 2470 Echo Park Ave. (Realtor.com)

ECHO PARK: The 1914 Elysian Heights-area bungalow is clad in wood-shingle siding and takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Address: 2470 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles 90026

Listed for: $998,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,490 square feet (5,095-square-foot lot)

Features: Original woodwork, brick fireplace, sleeping porch, claw-foot tub, deck, patio

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $897,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 2001 Santa Rosa Ave. 2001 Santa Rosa Ave. (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Built to replicate an early Craftsman bungalow, this 2006 two-story house is in the Christmas Tree Lane area, near Altadena.

Address: 2001 Santa Rosa Ave., Pasadena 91104

Listed for: $989,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,426 square feet (9,290-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood windows and details, wainscoting, fireplace, front and back porches

About the area: In the 91104 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $700,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 2524 11th Ave. 2524 11th Ave. (Realtor.com)

JEFFERSON PARK: Set in the Jefferson Park Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, this 1912 two-story retains such signature Craftsman details as its deep eaves.

Address: 2524 11th Ave., Los Angeles 90018

Listed for: $975,999 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,809 square feet (8,407-square-foot lot)

Features: Original hardwood floors, crown molding, sun room, basement, covered patio

About the area: In the 90018 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $623,000, up 18.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1302 N. Cherokee Ave. 1302 N. Cherokee Ave. (Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD: This Metro-close updated 1916 home has drought-tolerant landscaping and drip-irrigation systems in the front and backyards.

Address: 1302 N. Cherokee Ave., Los Angeles 90028

Listed for: $979,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,600 square feet (3,696-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch, living room fireplace, deck, outdoor dining space, gazebo

About the area: In the 90028 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.138 million, up 67.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 803 N. Michigan Ave. 803 N. Michigan Ave. (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: Recent updates to the 1916 home in the Bungalow Heaven area include the addition of a master suite and a new concrete driveway.

Address: 803 N. Michigan Ave., Pasadena 91104

Listed for: $974,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,721 square feet (7,331-square-foot lot)

Features: Breakfast bar, hardwood floors, finished attic, two-car detached garage

About the area: In the 91104 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $700,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1234 Bresee Ave. 1234 Bresee Ave. (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: The renovated and expanded 1925 house has a front porch tiled in slate and wrapped with a custom wood-and-iron railing.

Address: 1234 Bresee Ave., Pasadena 91104

Listed for: $950,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (9,298-square-foot lot)

Features: Mahogany front door, gas fireplace, drought tolerant plantings, drip irrigation

About the area: In the 91104 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $700,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

