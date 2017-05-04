What $2 million buys right now in three L.A. County real estate markets

Here’s a look at what’s on the market for about $2 million in the affluent communities of Cheviot Hills, Pacific Palisades and Rolling Hills Estates.
CHEVIOT HILLS: Built in 1938, this single-story home features an updated kitchen with white subway tile and a wide island/bar.
Address: 10561 Clarkson Road, Los Angeles, 90064
Listed for: $1.999 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,400 square feet (7,649-square-foot lot)
Features: Updated bathrooms; living room with fireplace; outdoor living room
About the area: In the 90064 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.807 million, up 46.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PACIFIC PALISADES: Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, this updated midcentury invites self-reflection with a glass-enclosed meditation room.
Address: 16925 Donna Ynez Lane, Pacific Palisades, 90272
Listed for: $1.895 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,016 square feet (0.35-acre lot)
Features: Open-plan living room; mountain and ocean views
About the area: In the 90272 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $2.625 million, a 3.4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES: Sliding glass doors lead to a wraparound deck at this freshly renovated traditional-style home on more than a quarter-acre.
Address: 4 Gaucho Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, 90274
Listed for: $1.995 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,630 square feet (0.28-acre lot)
Features: Open-space floor plan; chef’s kitchen with center island; fireplace feature
About the area: In the 90274 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.476 million, up 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHEVIOT HILLS: Lush landscaping and mature trees surround this 1950s traditional, which has hardwood floors and a wall fireplace in the living room.
Address: 2736 Anchor Ave., Los Angeles, 90064
Listed for: $1.895 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,738 square feet (9,459-square-foot lot)
Features: Formal dining room; covered patio; park and greenbelt views
PACIFIC PALISADES: Vaulted and beamed ceilings keep the eyes moving upward inside this traditional-style home, built in 1954.
Address: 16723 W. Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades, 90272
Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,010 square feet (4,946-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; hardwood floors; updated kitchen/baths
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES: Two-story windows and thin clerestories bring natural light inside this updated home with a swimming pool.
Address: 34 Horseshoe Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, 90275
Listed for: $1.99 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,024 square feet (0.32-acre lot)
Features: Vaulted and beamed ceilings; living room with fireplace; conversation pit
About the area: In the 90275 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.293 million, up 1.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
