Sports-centric SoCal homes at three big price points

Sports amenities score big points at these three Southland homes ranging from about $1.4 million to $3.4 million.

PALM SPRINGS: Sloped lawns and panoramic mountain views surround the beach volleyball and basketball courts at this custom-built home.

Address: 232 W. Santa Catalina Road, Palm Springs, 92262

Listed for: $1.375 million for four bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms in 3,033 square feet (0.69-acre lot)

Features: Saltwater swimming pool; three-hole putting green; outdoor pavilion with BBQ

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 66 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $504,000, up 20.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

TARZANA: This lighted, multi-sport court serves up sweeping canyon and city-light views at this renovated home in a guard-gated community.

Address: 3851 Rock Hampton Drive, Tarzana, 91356

Listed for: $2.699 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,886 square feet (0.72-acre lot)

Features: 25-foot ceilings; oversized chef’s kitchen; elevator

About the area: In the 92130 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.34 million, up 14.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

SAN DIEGO: Sitting on about half an acre, this two-story swings for the fences with a Wiffle-ball field complete with left and right-field foul poles.

Address: 3816 Rancho La Bella, San Diego, 92130

Listed for: $3.349 million for seven bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,288 square feet (0.48-acre lot)

Features: 800-square-foot outdoor living room; custom swimming pool; installed solar

About the area: In the 92130 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.34 million, up 14.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

