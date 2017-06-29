What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. communities

Here’s a look at what about $1 million buys in the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach housing markets.
COSTA MESA: This single-story, sitting on roughly a quarter of an acre, features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint and new carpeting.
Address: 1862 Elba Circle, Costa Mesa, 92626
Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,820 square feet of living space (9,960-square-foot lot)
Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; living room with wall fireplace
About the area: In the 92626 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $753,0000, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HUNTINGTON BEACH: A white picket fence and a brick patio add to the curb appeal of this three-bedroom with a swimming pool.
Address: 21681 Seaside Lane, Huntington Beach, 92646
Listed for: $975,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,796 square feet (6,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Cathedral-style ceilings; rock-lined swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $795,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
LAGUNA BEACH: Two levels of decking creates additional living space at this 706-square-foot, ocean-view beach cottage in the South Laguna Beach Village section.
Address: 31622 Santa Rosa Drive, Laguna Beach, 92651
Listed for: $1 million for one bedroom, one bathroom in 706 square feet (2,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with hardwood floors; built-ins and storage; new roof
About the area: In the 92651 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.925 million, down 2.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
