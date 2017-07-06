What $700,000 buys right now in Encino, Tarzana and Woodland Hills

Here’s a look at what about $700,000 buys in three San Fernando Valley housing markets.
ENCINO: This three-bedroom home, built in 1949 and since updated, features hardwood floors, a step-down family room and a kitchen that opens to the backyard.
Address: 5930 Jellico Ave., Encino, 91316
Listed for: $699,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,355 square feet (5,629-square-foot lot)
Features: Open-plan kitchen with granite countertops; newly painted exterior; patio
About the area: In the 91316 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $945,0000, down 22.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TARZANA: This gated three-bedroom has been updated with new floors, eye-catching wall treatments and white subway tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Address: 5711 Crebs Ave., Tarzana, 91356
Listed for: $685,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,640 square feet (6,313-square-foot lot)
Features: Stainless-steel appliances; open floor plan; covered patio
About the area: In the 91356 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.213 million, up 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WOODLAND HILLS: Tall hedges and mature trees surround the fenced backyard of this 1950s traditional-style house on a cul-de-sac.
Address: 22236 Del Valle St., Woodland Hills, 91364
Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,538 square feet (8,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood flooring; recessed lighting; built-in surround sound system
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $815,000, up 10.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ENCINO: This three-bedroom house sits on a 6,242-square-foot lot with a two-car garage and a guesthouse with a separate entrance.
Address: 17429 Burbank Blvd., Encino, 91316
Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,417 square feet (6,242-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom light fixtures; updated galley-style kitchen; Italian porcelain tile work
About the area: In the 91316 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $945,0000, down 22.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
TARZANA: Built in 1954, this corner-lot house features drought-tolerant landscaping in the frontyard and a swimming pool out back.
Address: 5450 Nestle Ave., Tarzana, 91356
Listed for: $689,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,447 square feet (5,914-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring; two-car garage
About the area: In the 91356 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.213 million, up 18.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WOODLAND HILLS: A new-look kitchen with a breakfast bar and quartz countertops highlights this refreshed and gated three-bedroom home in the Walnut Acres area.
Address: 23022 Dolorosa St., Woodland Hills, 91367
Listed for: $699,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,924 square feet (8,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Family room with wall fireplace; new carport; fruit trees
About the area: In the 91367 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $839,000, up 20% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
