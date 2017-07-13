BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

What $1.5 million buys right now in Oxford Triangle, Redondo Beach and Westchester

Neal J. Leitereg
Here’s a look at what about $1.5 million buys in Venice’s Oxford Triangle area, Redondo Beach and Westchester.

OXFORD TRIANGLE: Beamed ceilings, vintage-style windows and a free-standing Malm fireplace lend a midcentury-modern vibe to this three-bedroom.

Address: 3124 Thatcher Ave., Venice, 90292

Listed for: $1.45 million for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,120 square feet (4,215-square-foot lot)

Features: Drought-tolerant landscaping; knotty-pine cabinetry; red-oak hardwood floors

About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $2.96 million, up 125.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

REDONDO BEACH: Expansive decking and picture windows take in tree-top and peekaboo ocean views at this three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Riviera area.

Address: 356 Paseo de Gracia, Redondo Beach, 90277

Listed for: $1.499 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet (6,804-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; flagstone patio; built-in barbecue

About the area: In the 90277 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.45 million, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

WESTCHESTER: This 1950s home was recently renovated and features a marble-accented fireplace, open-plan rooms and a galley-style kitchen.

Address: 7560 McConnell Ave., Los Angeles, 90045

Listed for: $1.499 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,850 square feet (6,819-square-foot lot)

Features: Stainless-steel appliances; terraced backyard; covered front porch

About the area: In the 90045 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.021 million, down 13.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

OXFORD TRIANGLE: Built in 1947, this three-bedroom creates additional living space outdoors with a covered patio and built-in barbecue station.

Address: 3016 Stanford Ave., Venice, 90292

Listed for: $1.5 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,565 square feet (4,017-square-foot lot)

Features: Updated kitchen; skylights; oak hardwood floors

About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $2.96 million, up 125.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

REDONDO BEACH: Recently remodeled, this single-story samples from contemporary and Cape Cod styles with a Dutch front door, bead-board wainscoting and gold-finished fixtures.

Address: 249 Calle de Madrid, Redondo Beach, 90277

Listed for: $1.489 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,553 square feet (7,173-square-foot lot)

Features: Center-island kitchen; master suite with walk-in closet; deck/patio

About the area: In the 90277 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.45 million, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

WESTCHESTER: An updated kitchen with a walk-in pantry and two wine chillers takes center stage at this reimagined three-bedroom.

Address: 7546 Dunbarton Ave., Los Angeles, 90045

Listed for: $1.495 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,049 square feet (5,721-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal living and dining rooms; bonus loft/bedroom; patio/deck

About the area: In the 90045 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $1.021 million, down 13.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

