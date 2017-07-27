In Trousdale Estates, home prices run from $3.3 million to $100 million

Home prices run the gamut in Trousdale Estates, a Beverly Hills neighborhood known for its architectural range and high-profile residents.

Oversized windows and glass doors take in leafy views at this villa-style home on a quarter of an acre.

Realtor.com 1315 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills. 1315 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills. (Realtor.com)

Address: 1315 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $3.295 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (0.26-acre lot)

Features: Living room with two-sided fireplace; guesthouse with separate entrance; pool

Agent: Josh Flagg, Rodeo Realty

Realtor.com 510 Arkell Drive, Beverly Hills. 510 Arkell Drive, Beverly Hills. (Realtor.com)

The open floor plan of this 1960s house centers on a living room with a wood-burning wall fireplace.

Address: 510 Arkell Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $5.995 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,406 square feet (0.47-acre lot)

Features: Eat-in kitchen; swimming pool; sauna

Agent: Janet Rivani, Nelson Shelton Real Estate

Realtor.com 1061 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. 1061 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. (Realtor.com)

Designed by master architect Rex Lotery, this 1959 residence retains its handsome woodwork, built-ins and stone fireplaces.

Address: 1061 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $7.495 million for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,683 square feet (0.61-acre lot)

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; brick patio; swimming pool

Agent: Paul Lester, the Agency

Realtor.com 400 Castle Place, Beverly Hills. 400 Castle Place, Beverly Hills. (Realtor.com)

Tucked behind gates on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Robert Skinner-designed home pairs classic midcentury details with an updated kitchen and modern finishes.

Address: 400 Castle Place, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $12.25 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 6,314 square feet (0.93-acre lot)

Features: Two-story living room; skylights and walls of windows; atrium courtyard

Agent: Rona Passman, Hilton & Hyland

Realtor.com 917 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. 917 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. (Realtor.com)

Built in 1974 and renovated in 2002, this Mediterranean-inspired single-story takes in a view of Greystone Mansion from its flat, 2-acre lot.

Address: 917 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $28.8 million for eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms in 11,000 square feet (2-acre lot)

Features: Motor court with fountain feature; vaulted ceilings; organic gardens

Agents: Joe Babajian and Ben Bacal, Rodeo Realty

Jim Bartsch 1175 Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills. 1175 Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills. (Jim Bartsch)

Gilded gates mark the entrance to this 20,500-square-foot tour de force, which is being offered with two stocked bars, a collection of artwork and two luxury cars.

Address: 1175 Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, 90219

Listed for: $100 million for seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms in 20,500 square feet (1.05-acre lot)

Features: Champagne vault; 15-person movie theater; two swimming pools

Agent: Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

