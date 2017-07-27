In Trousdale Estates, home prices run from $3.3 million to $100 million

Home prices run the gamut in Trousdale Estates, a Beverly Hills neighborhood known for its architectural range and high-profile residents.
Oversized windows and glass doors take in leafy views at this villa-style home on a quarter of an acre.
Address: 1315 Schuyler Road, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $3.295 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,250 square feet (0.26-acre lot)
Features: Living room with two-sided fireplace; guesthouse with separate entrance; pool
Agent: Josh Flagg, Rodeo Realty
The open floor plan of this 1960s house centers on a living room with a wood-burning wall fireplace.
Address: 510 Arkell Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $5.995 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,406 square feet (0.47-acre lot)
Features: Eat-in kitchen; swimming pool; sauna
Agent: Janet Rivani, Nelson Shelton Real Estate
Designed by master architect Rex Lotery, this 1959 residence retains its handsome woodwork, built-ins and stone fireplaces.
Address: 1061 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $7.495 million for five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,683 square feet (0.61-acre lot)
Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; brick patio; swimming pool
Agent: Paul Lester, the Agency
Tucked behind gates on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Robert Skinner-designed home pairs classic midcentury details with an updated kitchen and modern finishes.
Address: 400 Castle Place, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $12.25 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 6,314 square feet (0.93-acre lot)
Features: Two-story living room; skylights and walls of windows; atrium courtyard
Agent: Rona Passman, Hilton & Hyland
Built in 1974 and renovated in 2002, this Mediterranean-inspired single-story takes in a view of Greystone Mansion from its flat, 2-acre lot.
Address: 917 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $28.8 million for eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms in 11,000 square feet (2-acre lot)
Features: Motor court with fountain feature; vaulted ceilings; organic gardens
Agents: Joe Babajian and Ben Bacal, Rodeo Realty
Gilded gates mark the entrance to this 20,500-square-foot tour de force, which is being offered with two stocked bars, a collection of artwork and two luxury cars.
Address: 1175 Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, 90219
Listed for: $100 million for seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms in 20,500 square feet (1.05-acre lot)
Features: Champagne vault; 15-person movie theater; two swimming pools
Agent: Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland
