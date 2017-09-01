What $2 million buys right now in Brentwood, Malibu and Venice

A ranch-style home, a 1960s post-and-beam and a newly built contemporary are among the inventory of $2-million homes for sale in Brentwood, Malibu and Venice.

Realtor.com 409 S. Bundy Drive. 409 S. Bundy Drive. (Realtor.com)

BRENTWOOD: Dating to 1925, this expanded Country English cottage is on the market for the first time in more than half a century.

Address: 409 S. Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, 90049

Listed for: $2.05 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,766 square feet (7,088-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled den; living room with fireplace; lush landscaping

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $2.707 million, down 21% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 3006 Las Flores Canyon Road. 3006 Las Flores Canyon Road. (Realtor.com)

MALIBU: This ranch-style house, built in 1926, sits on a roughly 2-acre lot with garden patios, mature trees and a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Address: 3006 Las Flores Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $1.95 million for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,300 square feet (1.99-acre lot)

Features: Original oak flooring; kitchen with granite countertops; canyon and ocean views

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $3.8 million, up 77.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 672 1/2 Brooks Ave. 672 1/2 Brooks Ave. (Realtor.com)

VENICE: Broad panes of glass and vaulted ceilings bring in natural light while creating volume within this newly built contemporary.

Address: 672½ Brooks Ave., Venice, 90291

Listed for: $1.985 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,420 square feet (5,202-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced patio/courtyard; chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $2.55 million, up 50.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 476 N. Greencraig Road. 476 N. Greencraig Road. (Realtor.com)

BRENTWOOD: Set against a hillside, this classic post-and-beam has a cabin-like vibe, with knotted wood paneling, brickwork and park-like views.

Address: 476 N. Greencraig Road, Los Angeles, 90049

Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,934 square feet (5,678-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings; multiple balconies; separate guesthouse

About the area: In the 90049 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $2.707 million, down 21% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 24641 Pacific Coast Highway. 24641 Pacific Coast Highway. (Realtor.com)

MALIBU: This three-bedroom, found within steps of La Costa Beach, has been updated with wood floors, quartz countertops and a glass backsplash.

Address: 24641 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $1,999,800 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,617 square feet (0.35-acre lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; center-island kitchen; landscaping

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $3.8 million, up 77.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Realtor.com 1501 Walgrove Ave. 1501 Walgrove Ave. (Realtor.com)

VENICE: This contemporary four-bedroom is set up for outdoor entertaining, with a wide terrace extending from the second floor.

Address: 1501 Walgrove Ave., Venice, 90066

Listed for: $1,999,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,587 square feet (5,839 square feet)

Features: Open-plan living areas; kitchen with custom island; master suite with walk-in closet

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.2 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

