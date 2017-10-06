What $1 million buys right now in three Ventura County real estate markets

Here’s a look at how far $1 million goes in the Newbury Park, Simi Valley and Ventura housing markets.
NEWBURY PARK: This remodeled two-story house in an equestrian area is prime for outdoor entertaining, with expansive decking and a swimming pool.
Address: 571 Citation Way, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $999,999 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,586 square feet (0.47-acre lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; quartz countertops; sports court
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $825,000, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: Features of this four-bedroom home in the Wood Ranch enclave include fireplaces in the living room, family room, den and master suite.
Address: 257 Shady Hills Court, Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $998,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,547 square feet (0.35-acre lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen, master suite with decking; wet bar
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 69 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $571,000, up 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: Dating to 1882, this classic Victorian harks back to a bygone era, with its handsome woodwork, original hardware and scalloped siding.
Address: 943 E. Main St., Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $999,900 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,121 square feet (8,550-square-foot lot)
Features: Wraparound front porch; original windows; pocketing doors
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $890,000, up 58.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWBURY PARK: A sprawling covered patio with living and game areas extends the living space outside this four-bedroom, single-story house.
Address: 1150 Golden Crest Ave., Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,457 square feet (0.53-acre lot)
Features: Vaulted ceiling; office/den; three-car garage
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 58 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $825,000, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SIMI VALLEY: This four-bedroom, ranch-style house has been remodeled and updated with details such as travertine floors, imported stonework and new cabinetry.
Address: 1111 Hacienda Drive, Simi Valley, 93065
Listed for: $969,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,048 square feet (0.37-acre lot)
Features: Hardwood flooring; whole-house fan system; covered patio
About the area: In the 93065 ZIP Code, based on 69 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $571,000, up 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: A step-up living room with a brick-surround fireplace sits just beyond the front door of this four-bedroom house in the Ventura Keys area.
Address: 1120 Seal Court, Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,183 square feet (7,313-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; master suite with balcony; hardwood floors
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $890,000, up 58.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty