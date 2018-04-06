What $800,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here's a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in the Riverside County cities of Corona, Norco and Riverside.
CORONA: A grand living room with two-story ceilings and a glass rock fireplace anchors the floor plan of this spacious estate.
Address: 1007 McCall Drive, Corona, 92881
Listed for: $798,888 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,528 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)
Features: Spacious courtyard; formal dining room; French doors; pool with waterfall
About the area: In the 92881 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $499,000, up 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORCO: This upgraded home opens up to a backyard for entertaining, with a pool, spa, water slide and built-in grill.
Address: 3371 Crestview Drive, Norco, 92860
Listed for: $799,900 for six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,738 square feet (29,185-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with brick fireplace; custom shutters; built-ins; center-island kitchen
About the area: In the 92860 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $510,000, up 5.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RIVERSIDE: Set on a hillside with sweeping city views, this 1940s midcentury flaunts floor-to-ceiling windows and Art Deco flair throughout its bright living spaces.
Address: 3239 Pachappa Hill, Riverside, 92506
Listed for: $824,900 for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,850 square feet (51,400-square-foot lot)
Features: Coved breakfast nook; master suite with custom windows; spacious terrace; tiered backyard
About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in February was $475,000, up 28.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
