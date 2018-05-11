What $2.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County communities

Here's a look at what roughly $2.5 million buys right now in the Upper Eastside, Santa Barbara and Montecito communities in Santa Barbara County.
UPPER EASTSIDE: This 1890s Victorian, which offers draped curtains and elegant chandeliers throughout its grand living spaces, is being sold by "Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli.
Address: 1600 Olive St., Santa Barbara, 93101
Listed for: $2.5 million for five bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,032 square feet (7,840-square-foot lot)
Features: Crown molding; period details; custom patio; art studio
About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.1 million, up 41.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA BARBARA: Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and stone accents fill the floor plan of this custom Craftsman on a hill.
Address: 1696 Las Canoas Road, Santa Barbara, 93105
Listed for: $2.499 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,392 square feet (2.6-acre lot)
Features: Kitchen with bench seating; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; master suite with terrace; mountain views
About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.368 million, up 32.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MONTECITO: This farmhouse, on grounds of almost an acre, has a pillared foyer leading to a dramatic great room with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Address: 355 Sierra Vista Road, Santa Barbara, 93108
Listed for: $2.495 million for three bedrooms, five bathrooms in 3,575 square feet (40,075-square-foot lot)
Features: Library with built-in bookcases; breakfast nook; covered patio; rose gardens
About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $2.613 million, down 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
UPPER EASTSIDE: Down $100,000 after a price cut, this Spanish-style estate backs up to a garden designed by Lockwood de Forest, the landscape architect responsible for the Santa Barbara Botanical Garden.
Address: 729 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara, 93105
Listed for: $2.375 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,004 square feet (20,473-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; renovated kitchen with fireplace; second-story deck; rose gardens
About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.368 million, up 32.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA BARBARA: Walls of windows overlook a tiered backyard in this unique single-story house.
Address: 1025 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara, 93101
Listed for: $2.495 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,977 square feet (1.5-acre lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; terra-cotta tile floors; landscaped backyard with fruit trees; guesthouse
About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.1 million, up 41.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MONTECITO: Built last year, this Spanish-style home wraps around a landscaped courtyard with a fountain and fire pit.
Address: 176 Ocean View Ave., Montecito, 93013
Listed for: $2.495 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,853 square feet (27,442-square-foot lot)
Features: Arched doorways; custom fireplace; tile accents; spacious courtyard
About the area: In the 93103 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.529 million, down 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: