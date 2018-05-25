What $950,000 buys right now in three L.A. neighborhoods

Here's a look at what roughly $950,000 buys right now in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Woodland Hills, Echo Park and Chatsworth.
WOODLAND HILLS: Four balconies — three in the front, one in the back — take in mountain views from this custom home.
Address: 4310 Canoga Drive, Woodland Hills, 91364
Listed for: $949,900 for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 2,136 square feet (4,270-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom tile; Brazilian hardwood floors; wrought-iron rails; spacious bonus room
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $945,000, up 26% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ECHO PARK: Designed as a duplex, this Spanish-style house has a modernized floor plan with arched doorways and hardwood floors.
Address: 1312 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, 90026
Listed for: $949,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,235 square feet (1,664-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-accented ceilings; polished concrete floors; skylights; patio area
About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $762,000, down 15.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHATSWORTH: This two-story estate, on the market after a complete remodel, opens up to an expansive patio that spans the home's backside.
Address: 10513 Variel Ave., Chatsworth, 91311
Listed for: $960,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,664 square feet (10,024-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with custom fireplace; quartz countertops; spacious master suite; attached guesthouse
About the area: In the 91311 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $650,000, down 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
WOODLAND HILLS: Surrounded by gardens, this 1950s home opens up to a Craftsman-style interior under wood-beamed ceilings.
Address: 21351 Rios St., Woodland Hills, 91364
Listed for: $949,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,548 square feet (6,152-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen with slab granite counters; skylights; master suite with fireplace; pool and spa
About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $945,000, up 26% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ECHO PARK: A clean floor plan maximizes the space inside of this hilltop bungalow.
Address: 1548 Lemoyne St., Los Angeles, 90026
Listed for: $949,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (4,798-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; stainless-steel appliances; bonus room; city views
About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $762,000, down 15.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHATSWORTH: Highlights in this spacious home, which was featured on HGTV's "Color Correction," include a formal living room and chandelier-topped dining room separated by a pair of pillars.
Address: 19823 Hiawatha St., Chatsworth, 91311
Listed for: $949,500 for five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms in 3,656 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)
Features: Oversized windows; family room with wet bar; center-island kitchen; pool and spa
About the area: In the 91311 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $650,000, down 3.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
