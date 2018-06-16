What $700,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys right now in the Apple Valley, Upland and Oak Hills communities in San Bernardino County.
APPLE VALLEY: Set on the 14th hole of the Apple Valley Golf Course, this Santa Fe-style residence opens up to an architectural floor plan filled with custom fireplaces.
Address: 19878 Seneca Road, Apple Valley, 92307
Listed for: $698,000 for four bedrooms, five bathrooms in 4,133 square feet (1.03-acre lot)
Features: Great room with clerestory windows; tile floors; outdoor kitchen; four-car garage
About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $252,000, up 11.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
UPLAND: This cul-de-sac home in the Colonies neighborhood is down $50,000 from its original listing price.
Address: 1789 Pinnacle Way, Upland, 91784
Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,524 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; center-island kitchen; stainless-steel appliances; bonus room
OAK HILLS: The view is the story here, as this custom-built home pulls in uninterrupted desert scenery from its 2.4-acre grounds.
Address: 7575 Coleridge Road, Oak Hills, 92344
Listed for: $699,900 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,050 square feet (2.4-acre lot)
Features: Stone-column entry; oversized widows; billiards room with wet bar; four-car garage
About the area: In the 92344 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $290,000, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
APPLE VALLEY: The master suite in this one-story spans 1,200 square feet before exiting to a waterfall-fed pool and spa.
Address: 19252 Kanbridge St., Apple Valley, 92308
Listed for: $689,000 for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,721 square feet (19,166-square-foot lot)
Features: Arched brick entryway; spacious kitchen; French doors; pergola
About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on 75 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $225,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
UPLAND: A second-story bonus room opens to a wraparound balcony in this updated house full of hardwood floors and arched doorways.
Address: 928 W. 22nd St., Upland, 91784
Listed for: $695,888 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,949 square feet (9,956-square-foot lot)
Features: Three-car garage; double-door entry; breakfast nook with bay window; wine cooler
OAK HILLS: In this desert home are a wine cellar, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a billiards room with a wet bar and checkered floor.
Address: 10997 Chelsea St., Oak Hills, 92344
Listed for: $689,900 for five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,787 square feet (4.52-acre lot)
Features: Custom kitchen; stone accents; spacious master suite; covered patio
