What $850,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $850,000 buys right now in the cities of Indian Wells, Murrieta and Norco in Riverside County.
INDIAN WELLS: Found in the Desert Horizons Country Club, this golf course casita overlooks two fairways from its elevated lot.
Address: 75354 St. Andrews Court, Indian Wells, 92210
Listed for: $849,000 for four bedrooms, 4.75 bathrooms in 3,380 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)
Features: Upgraded kitchen; beige interior color palette; wet bar; spa
About the area: In the 92210 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $955,000, up 16.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MURRIETA: Drought-tolerant landscaping and solar panels are a few earth-friendly elements in this custom-built home on a 5-acre lot.
Address: 40401 Hidden Meadow Circle, Murrieta, 92562
Listed for: $849,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,025 square feet (5.07-acre lot)
Features: Gated grounds; three-car garage; covered patio; balcony with mountain views
About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 106 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $445,000, up 7.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORCO: This two-story home opens up to a resort-like backyard with built-in umbrellas, a pergola, pool and spa.
Address: 169 Cross Rail Lane, Norco, 92860
Listed for: $849,000 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,959 square feet (22,215-square-foot lot)
Features: Iron gates; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; second-story loft; master suite with sitting room
About the area: In the 92860 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $543,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
INDIAN WELLS: A wood-beamed living room and open concept kitchen fill the floor plan of this one-story home, which is down $120,000 from its original asking price.
Address: 45535 E. Kawea Way, Indian Wells, 92210
Listed for: $849,000 for five bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms in 3,617 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)
Features: Two master suites; kitchen with breakfast bar; stacked stone accents; swimming pool; mountain views
About the area: In the 92210 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $955,000, up 16.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MURRIETA: Located in the gated Olive Ranch Hill community, this reduced-price home features wrought-iron work and three fireplaces across two stories of living spaces.
Address: 42868 Joshua Tree Court, Murrieta, 92562
Listed for: $849,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,454 square feet (one-acre lot)
Features: Frontyard with fountain; formal dining room; courtyard with fireplace; second-story balcony
About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 106 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $445,000, up 7.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORCO: In addition to a 1950s ranch-style home, this 1.25-acre property holds a two-bedroom apartment with a viewing deck.
Address: 4328 Corona Ave., Norco, 92860
Listed for: $849,000 for six bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,971 square feet (1.25-acre lot)
Features: Living room with wet bar; master suite with custom shower; atrium
About the area: In the 92860 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $543,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.