What $475,000 buys right now in three Los Angeles County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $475,000 buys right now in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country, L.A.’s Boyle Heights and the city of Norwalk.
CANYON COUNTRY: This one-story charmer lined with hardwood floors opens up to a project-ready backyard.
Address: 20139 Gilbert Drive, Canyon Country, 91351
Listed for: $475,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,172 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Grassy frontyard; breakfast nook with bay window; recessed lighting; vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 91351 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $490,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BOYLE HEIGHTS: A remodel has brought the living spaces of this traditional-style home, built in 1913, into the 21st century.
Address: 2447 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, 90023
Listed for: $479,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (4,191-square-foot lot)
Features: Two driveways; landscaped frontyard; updated kitchen
About the area: In the 90023 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $411,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORWALK: The garage in this two-story home has been converted into a den, and a grassy backyard adds more space to entertain.
Address: 11338 Dumont Ave., Norwalk, 90650
Listed for: $475,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,389 square feet (5,704-square-foot lot)
Features: Palm-framed entry; clay tile roof; tile floors; chandelier-topped dining room
About the area: In the 90650 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $475,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CANYON COUNTRY: Mini palm trees dot the front walkway of this 1960s home, whose interior features wood-beamed ceilings and a freestanding fireplace.
Address: 19025 Delight St., Canyon Country, 91351
Listed for: $469,000 for four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,404 square feet (6,591-square-foot lot)
Features: Solar panels; hardwood floors; kitchen with tile backsplash; back patio
BOYLE HEIGHTS: Set above the street, this 1920s home takes in city light views from a spacious front patio.
Address: 406 S. Lorena St., Los Angeles, 90063
Listed for: $475,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,064 square feet (5,999-square-foot lot)
Features: Floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; tile bathrooms; sliding glass doors; covered parking
About the area: In the 90063 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $535,000, up 30.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NORWALK: Almost every room in this traditional-style house has undergone renovations, from new fixtures in the bathrooms to refinished wood floors in the bedrooms.
Address: 13203 Halcourt Ave., Norwalk, 90650
Listed for: $479,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,104 square feet (5,504-square-foot lot)
Features: Open kitchen with granite countertops; energy-efficient windows; covered patio; one-car garage
