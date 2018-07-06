Advertisement

What $475,000 buys right now in three Los Angeles County communities

By
Jul 06, 2018 | 6:00 AM
20139 Gilbert Drive. (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $475,000 buys right now in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country, L.A.’s Boyle Heights and the city of Norwalk.

CANYON COUNTRY: This one-story charmer lined with hardwood floors opens up to a project-ready backyard.

Address: 20139 Gilbert Drive, Canyon Country, 91351

Listed for: $475,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,172 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Grassy frontyard; breakfast nook with bay window; recessed lighting; vaulted ceilings

About the area: In the 91351 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $490,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2447 E. 7th St.
2447 E. 7th St. (Realtor.com)

BOYLE HEIGHTS: A remodel has brought the living spaces of this traditional-style home, built in 1913, into the 21st century.

Address: 2447 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, 90023

Listed for: $479,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,000 square feet (4,191-square-foot lot)

Features: Two driveways; landscaped frontyard; updated kitchen

About the area: In the 90023 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $411,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

11338 Dumont Ave.
11338 Dumont Ave. (Realtor.com)

NORWALK: The garage in this two-story home has been converted into a den, and a grassy backyard adds more space to entertain.

Address: 11338 Dumont Ave., Norwalk, 90650

Listed for: $475,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,389 square feet (5,704-square-foot lot)

Features: Palm-framed entry; clay tile roof; tile floors; chandelier-topped dining room

About the area: In the 90650 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $475,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

19025 Delight St.
19025 Delight St. (Realtor.com)

CANYON COUNTRY: Mini palm trees dot the front walkway of this 1960s home, whose interior features wood-beamed ceilings and a freestanding fireplace.

Address: 19025 Delight St., Canyon Country, 91351

Listed for: $469,000 for four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,404 square feet (6,591-square-foot lot)

Features: Solar panels; hardwood floors; kitchen with tile backsplash; back patio

About the area: In the 91351 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $490,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

406 S. Lorena St.
406 S. Lorena St. (Realtor.com)

BOYLE HEIGHTS: Set above the street, this 1920s home takes in city light views from a spacious front patio.

Address: 406 S. Lorena St., Los Angeles, 90063

Listed for: $475,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,064 square feet (5,999-square-foot lot)

Features: Floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace; tile bathrooms; sliding glass doors; covered parking

About the area: In the 90063 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $535,000, up 30.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

13203 Halcourt Ave.
13203 Halcourt Ave. (Realtor.com)

NORWALK: Almost every room in this traditional-style house has undergone renovations, from new fixtures in the bathrooms to refinished wood floors in the bedrooms.

Address: 13203 Halcourt Ave., Norwalk, 90650

Listed for: $479,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,104 square feet (5,504-square-foot lot)

Features: Open kitchen with granite countertops; energy-efficient windows; covered patio; one-car garage

About the area: In the 90650 ZIP Code, based on 51 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $475,000, up 8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

