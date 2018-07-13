What $575,000 buys right now in three Ventura County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $575,000 buys right now in the Ventura County cities of Moorpark, Santa Paula and Camarillo.
MOORPARK: Down $5,000 from its original asking price, this Craftsman-style bungalow is split into two units.
Address: 35 Charles St., Moorpark, 93021
Listed for: $569,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (6,967-square-foot lot)
Features: Front patio; tile floors; beamed ceilings; two-car garage
About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $663,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA PAULA: Highlights in this 2007-built home include a three-car garage and a front porch with mountain views.
Address: 326 N. 8th St., Santa Paula, 93060
Listed for: $575,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,511 square feet (6,318-square-foot lot)
Features: Chandelier-topped dining room; tile floors; granite countertops; sliding glass doors
About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $467,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: This 1990s home opens straight into a bright living-and-dining room combo with cathedral ceilings and tile floors.
Address: 5232 Buena Mesa Court, Camarillo, 93012
Listed for: $579,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,416 square feet (2,110-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; family room with fireplace; vaulted ceilings; private backyard
About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $687,000, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MOORPARK: Upgraded finishes fill the floor plan of this single-story house that leads to a backyard with a covered patio, brick barbecue and fire pit.
Address: 15412 Braun Court, Moorpark, 93021
Listed for: $579,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,123 square feet (5,564-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with cherry cabinetry; bathrooms with marble countertops; dual-sided fireplace; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $663,000, down 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA PAULA: Wood-beamed ceilings and a remodeled kitchen touch up the interior of this home on a cul-de-sac.
Address: 128 Hobbs Circle, Santa Paula, 93060
Listed for: $578,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,633 square feet (7,594-square-foot lot)
Features: Center-island kitchen; tile floors; grassy yard; back patio
About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $467,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CAMARILLO: This two-story home, located in a gated community, is fronted by a stone-paver courtyard.
Address: 818 Vista Arriago, Camarillo, 93012
Listed for: $570,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,727 square feet (3,465-square-foot lot)
Features: Picture windows; formal living room; stainless-steel appliances; fenced backyard
About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $687,000, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.