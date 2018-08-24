What $1.2 million buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.2 million buys right now in the Ventura County communities of Santa Rosa Valley and Newbury Park and the city of Ventura’s beach area.
SANTA ROSA VALLEY: A romantic courtyard with mature landscaping and multiple fountains fronts this 1980s Mediterranean.
Address: 12059 Pradera Road, Santa Rosa Valley, 93012
Listed for: $1.196 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,445 square feet (1.21-acre lot)
Features: Wraparound patio; four-car garage; living room with brick fireplace; vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $686,000, down 7.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
NEWBURY PARK: On a half-acre hilltop in Rosewood Estates, this two-story spot offers city and mountain views from a landscaped backyard.
Address: 1784 Crystal View Circle, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $1.209 million for five bedrooms, 3.25 bathrooms in 3,597 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; formal dining room; spacious master suite; private lot
About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $747,000, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENTURA: This nautical 1950s home opens to a floor plan filled with a beachy vibe and ocean views.
Address: 1024 Driftwood Lane, Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $1.175 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,519 square feet (3,645-square-foot lot)
Features: Corner brick fireplace; driftwood accents; beamed ceilings; rooftop deck
About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $671,000, up 7.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA ROSA VALLEY: Down $26,000 from its original asking price, this Tuscan-inspired home offers bars both inside and out.
Address: 11351 Glenside Lane, Santa Rosa Valley, 93012
Listed for: $1.249 million for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,001 square feet (1.25-acre lot)
Features: Winding staircase; entertainer’s patio; master bathroom with stone shower; solar panels
NEWBURY PARK: A palm-topped pool and spa sit behind this spacious house nestled at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Address: 89 Via Magnolia, Newbury Park, 91320
Listed for: $1.199 million for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,572 square feet (8,672-square-foot lot)
Features: Granite countertops; breakfast nook; bonus room; resort-like backyard
VENTURA: Built in the ’60s but boasting an updated interior, this Pierpont Bay property features a bright open floor plan lined with travertine tile.
Address: 2916 Seaview Ave., Ventura, 93001
Listed for: $1.19 million for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,183 square feet (7,997-square-foot lot)
Features: Custom iron doors; skylights; step-down family room; second-story balcony
