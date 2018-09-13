What $2 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now in the city of Carpinteria and the communities of Montecito and Santa Ynez in Santa Barbara County.
CARPINTERIA: On the market for the first time in half a century, this 1880s Victorian is anchored by a grand staircase dotted with stained-glass windows.
Address: 5395 8th St., Carpinteria, 93013
Listed for: $1.995 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,500 square feet (7,814-square-foot lot)
Features: Front porch; high ceilings; period chandeliers; wood-lined loft
About the area: In the 93013 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $973,000, down 15.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
MONTECITO: Built in the ’60s, this corner-lot country home includes an expansive brick patio and grassy lawn.
Address: 945 Aleeda Lane, Santa Barbara, 93108
Listed for: $1.965 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,130 square feet (15,246-square-foot lot)
Features: Raised ceilings; center-island kitchen; skylights; expanded master suite
About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $2.875 million, down 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA YNEZ: Four structures make up this 18-acre compound: a lodge-like main home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a garage and a light-filled art studio.
Address: 4001 Long Valley Road, Santa Ynez, 93460
Listed for: $1.98 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,529 square feet (18.56-acre lot)
Features: Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; wood floors; open plan; skylit studio space; valley views
About the area: In the 93460 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.616 million, up 126% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CARPINTERIA: This pink and green cottage is perched on a landscaped lot with succulent gardens, fruit trees and ocean views.
Address: 7166 Shepard Mesa Road, Carpinteria, 93013
Listed for: $2 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,816 square feet (.85-acre lot)
Features: Wraparound deck; Saltillo tile floors; picture windows; updated kitchen
MONTECITO: It’s a short walk to the water from this palm-topped town house with hardwood floors and an ocean-view balcony.
Address: 1647 Posilipo Lane, Unit A, Montecito, 93108
Listed for: $2 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,940 square feet (2,000-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with fireplace; wood-beamed master suite; two-car garage
SANTA YNEZ: Two Spanish-style homes, both draped in hardwood and topped by clay tile roofs, fill out this gated compound in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Address: 3791 Live Oak Road, Santa Ynez, 93460
Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 4,411 square feet (18.76-acre lot)
Features: Great room with vaulted ceilings; marble-topped island; picture windows; two-car garage with workshop
