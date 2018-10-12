What $550,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $550,000 buys right now in the Orange County cities of Garden Grove, Anaheim and Placentia.
GARDEN GROVE: Found in Rosewood Village, this tri-level home holds a balcony on the second floor and a pair of master suites on the third.
Address: 12977 Hansa Court, Garden Grove, 92840
Listed for: $550,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,372 square feet (1,500-square-foot lot)
Features: Laminate wood floors; living room with fireplace; remodeled kitchen; complex with saltwater pool and spa
About the area: In the 92840 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $610,000, up 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM: A newly poured driveway connects this touched-up Traditional home to a 400-square-foot workshop.
Address: 3103 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, 92801
Listed for: $549,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,500 square feet (9,702-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-pane windows; open floor plan; recessed lighting; kitchen with island/breakfast bar
About the area: In the 92801 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $590,000, up 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PLACENTIA: Ideal for entertaining, this upgraded house offers a wet bar backed by a mirrored wall and a private tile patio out back.
Address: 385 Alta Vista St., Placentia, 92870
Listed for: $548,888 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,857 square feet (2,112-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room fireplace with custom mantle; kitchen with tile backsplash; formal dining room; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92870 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $720,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
GARDEN GROVE: Carpeted living spaces in this cozy one-story open to an oversized backyard with a patio and lawn.
Address: 8622 Mac Alpine Road, Garden Grove, 92841
Listed for: $548,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 879 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Grassy front yard; upgraded bathroom with subway tile; two storage sheds; playground
About the area: In the 92841 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $645,000, up 12% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
ANAHEIM: Two fireplaces, one brick and one stone, bolster the floor plan of this one-story home built in 1955.
Address: 1303 W. Romneya Dr., Anaheim, 92801
Listed for: $588,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,684 square feet (6,100-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; corner fireplace with stone surround; fenced backyard; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92801 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $590,000, up 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PLACENTIA: A clay tile roof tops this 2011-built dwelling complete with a two-story foyer and tiled living spaces.
Address: 1636 Oak St., Placentia, 92870
Listed for: $550,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,476 square feet (2,960-square-foot lot)
Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; granite countertops; chandelier-topped dining area; two-car garage
About the area: In the 92870 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $720,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.