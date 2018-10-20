What $900,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in the San Bernardino County cities of Yucaipa, Chino Hills and Rancho Cucamonga.
YUCAIPA: This romantic, Tuscan-style home is the centerpiece of a 2.4-acre property complete with rolling lawns, gardens and a saltwater pool flanked by cabanas.
Address: 36261 Highland Ave., Yucaipa, 92399
Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,369 square feet (2.41-acre lot)
Features: Two-story entry with stained-glass ceilings; circular living room; family room with free-standing fireplace; detached three-car garage
About the area: In the 92399 ZIP Code, based on 74 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $380,000, up 18.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
CHINO HILLS: Views are king in this hillside home with spacious decks on multiple levels.
Address: 16309 Observation Lane, Chino Hills, 91709
Listed for: $918,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,639 square feet (16,552-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with wet bar; center-island kitchen; formal dining room; master suite with fireplace and balcony
About the area: In the 91709 ZIP Code, based on 69 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $728,000, up 8.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Built a decade ago, this one-story home with a rounded entry recently chopped roughly $40,000 off the asking price.
Address: 5460 Stoneview Road, Rancho Cucamonga, 91739
Listed for: $899,900 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 3,395 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)
Features: Living room with corner stone fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar and wine cooler; covered patio; landscaped backyard
About the area: In the 91739 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $725,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
YUCAIPA: Nestled into the mountains, this equestrian estate includes a brick drum tower with a spiral staircase and rounded loft.
Address: 36804 Seven Oaks Trail, Yucaipa, 92399
Listed for: $865,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,573 square feet (3.04-acre lot)
Features: Picture windows; crown molding; long driveway; pool and spa
CHINO HILLS: With a salmon-colored façade, step-down living room and palm-topped pool, this cul-de-sac property boasts an abundance of character.
Address: 15081 Avenida De Las Flores, Chino Hills, 91709
Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,689 square feet (9,250-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; open-concept living/dining room under vaulted ceilings; spacious master bathroom; tile-lined pool and spa
RANCHO CUCAMONGA: A flagstone walkway approaches the front porch of this 1980s home, taking in a colorful, landscaped garden along the way.
Address: 10079 Iron Mountain Court, Rancho Cucamonga, 91737
Listed for: $889,000 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 3,522 square feet (25,700-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; custom fireplaces; expansive shower in master suite; tree-filled backyard with spa and fire pit
About the area: In the 91709 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $720,000, up 10.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.