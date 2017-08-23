C.E. Toberman-designed English-style cottage in Studio City seeks $2.7 million

The indelible mark of real estate developer C.E. Toberman is spread across Tinseltown. Dubbed “Mr. Hollywood,” he developed landmarks such as the Hollywood Bowl, the Chinese Theatre, the El Capitan Theatre and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Another of his works, a 1937 English-style cottage, is now for sale in Studio City for $2.695 million.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, though renovated by its current owner, still possesses the old-world craftsmanship bestowed by Toberman.
The living room features the original 18-foot truss ceiling, and the formal dining room is lined with wood-planked walls. Period-detailed bedrooms have tongue-and-groove wooden planks and chandeliers.
The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with old-world latch hardware and Carrera marble counters. Outside, French doors lead out to a pool and spa, which sit opposite a freestanding stone fireplace.
The 2,520-square-foot house previously sold for $923,000 in 2011, according to public records.
Donovan Healy of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.
In addition to building historic landmarks, Toberman placed 53 Hollywood subdivisions on the market and built a total of 29 commercial buildings in the area.
In 1924, he built the notable C.E. Toberman Estate, a Spanish-style mansion that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 following his death two years prior. He’s buried in Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
