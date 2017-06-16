BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Greene & Greene show their English Revival side in Pasadena

Lauren Beale
A detailed staircase dominates the two-level entry of the Henry A. Ware house, a 1913 Greene & Greene-designed English Revival in Pasadena. The meticulously restored home retains its original butcher-block counter cabinets and flour and salt bins in the baker’s pantry. The nearly half-acre property includes an outdoor kitchen, a covered lounge area with a flat screen, a swimming pool with spa and the original children’s playhouse.

Address: 460 Bellefontaine St., Pasadena 91105

Price: $4.295 million

Built: 1913

Restoration: Jim Ipekjian

Lot size: 20,006 square feet

House size: 5,470 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Period living room, formal paneled dining room, multiple fireplaces, butler’s pantry, breakfast area, family room, game room, two offices, 2,100-square-foot basement

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in April was $1.186 million, based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Kevin Bourland of John Aaroe Group, (213) 407-4754

